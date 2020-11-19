[ LETTER ]

Traffic ticket priorities

A Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Hsinchu city councilor has said that traffic regulations hinder road safety.

The councilor said that when police receive a report from a “professional informant,” they usually file a report if a violation has taken place.

The official complained that outside of urban areas, tickets are often issued for minor transgressions.

The councilor asked whether city governments are using informants and fines to top up their coffers.

If a traffic violation has occurred and is reported, where is the problem?

Everyone in the councilor’s constituency knows about the parking problems in downtown Hsinchu and how many lives are lost due to traffic violations.

Instead of worrying about informants, councilors should ensure that they are following the traffic rules themselves.

Yu Wo-ting

Taipei