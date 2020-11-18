Avoiding complacency
On Monday last week, the media reported that a military source had said that US Marine Corps instructors were to visit Taiwan to help train Taiwanese troops (“US Marines arrive in Taiwan for military exchange,” Nov. 10, page 2).
The next day, US Department of Defense spokesman John Supple told the US military’s Stars and Stripes newspaper that reports about US Marines training Taiwanese soldiers were “inaccurate,” adding: “The United States remains committed to our One-China Policy” (“Ministry denies reports on visit by US Marine Corps,” Nov. 13, page 3)
What initially seemed like a relatively innocuous piece of reporting was suddenly elevated to a level of seriousness that required the US Department of State to issue a clarification. The implied message was surely not lost on President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration.
While the Ministry of National Defense was trying to address this situation in as low-key a manner as possible, at a news conference the following day, Executive Yuan spokesman Ting Yi-ming (丁怡銘) said that the winning dish at the Taipei Beef Noodle Festival had used US beef containing ractopamine residue, leading the winning restaurant to issue a copy of a certificate proving that no ractopamine residue had been found in any of its food (“KMT’s Lin weighs session boycott over beef noodle rift,” Nov. 15, page 2).
Ting released an apology, ordering 100 bowls of the restaurant’s beef noodles on the Executive Yuan’s account to make up for any losses incurred from his comments.
Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) stood by Ting, but the event reflected poorly on the Tsai government, given its stance on the spread of disinformation, and caused several Democratic Progressive Party legislators to call on the Executive Yuan to address the issue to contain potential fallout.
It was not a good week for the government. In the space of several days, the ministry received a slap on the wrist from the US military, and the Executive Yuan was called out on perpetrating a falsehood by a local beef noodle store. These were a slap in the face for a government that prides itself on communication.
In the chapter “Exhortation to Learning” (勸學) of his treatise, the Chinese Confucian philosopher Xunzi (荀子) wrote: “Just as worms and maggots appear when meat and fish rot, complacency naturally leads to disaster.”
Those ancient words still ring true.
Fang Fu-chuan
Taichung
As Asia comes to terms with the reality of US president-elect Joe Biden taking over the White House, relief and hopes of economic and environmental revival jostle with needling anxiety and fears of inattention. From security to trade to climate change, a powerful US reach extends to nearly every corner of the Asia-Pacific region. In his four years in office, US President Donald Trump shook the foundations of US relations with Asian nations as he courted traditional rivals and attacked allies with frequency and relish. Now, as Biden looks to settle tumultuous domestic issues, there is widespread worry that Asia
Some political pundits have over the past few days been portraying former US vice president Joe Biden’s win in the US presidential election as a threat to Taiwan. This is an argument founded in ignorance and parochialism. It is also a fallacious projection of Taiwan’s internal politics onto the US political scene. Here are 12 reasons why: One, during US President Donald Trump’s time in office, his administration’s policy of passing Taiwan-friendly legislation had cross-party support, with the Democratic Party even taking the lead in some instances. Two, during the campaign, the Democratic Party deleted a reference to Beijing’s “one China”
“Taiwan has not been a part of China, and that was recognized with the work that the Reagan administration did to lay out the policies that the United States has adhered to now for three and a half decades, and done so under both administrations.” Now, I am quite certain Secretary of State Pompeo did NOT make that statement last Thursday (November 12) out of the blue. He was not “winging it.” Indeed, it seems the Secretary had prompted the interviewer, his old friend Hugh Hewitt, to ask about “crazy talk among the most radical elements of the CCP [Chinese Communist
With no end in sight to the US-China trade dispute, Beijing is feeling a noose tighten around its neck, and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has said that, even though China is a major manufacturing nation, it still has a deficit of talent in crucial core technologies. Given this, the buzzword flying around last month’s Fifth Plenary Session of the 19th Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Central Committee was “innovation.” There was talk of implementing major breakthroughs in core technologies to propel the country into the leading ranks of innovative nations, of placing innovation at the center of the country’s modernization drive, of