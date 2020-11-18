EDITORIAL: Bolstering suicide prevention

With at least five college students having committed suicide in the past nine days, authorities and schools are scrambling to figure out what went wrong and how to prevent further tragedy.

Seventy-six students have committed suicide this year and more than 1,000 have attempted suicide, Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) said on Monday, adding that the annual number of suicide attempts rose from about 800 in 2018 to 1,350 last year.

The issue was highlighted during World Suicide Prevention Day in September, when the National Suicide Prevention Center said that although overall suicide numbers in Taiwan have declined annually since 2006, the rate of young people aged 15 to 24 taking their lives has been growing — from 6.4 percent in 2017 to 9.1 percent last year.

The needs and circumstances of students have vastly changed from the days when attending a top school guaranteed success in life. However, parental and societal expectations to a large degree lag behind the times and are a source of immense pressure. Competition is getting tougher while the future becomes more uncertain, yet the stigma attached to mental health issues and seeking medical or psychological help remains.

A silver lining is that media reports and the general discussion about the latest deaths have focused mainly on mental health and the availability of counseling for students. Only by talking about these issues in a constructive, non-sensational manner will the stigma go away and will more students feel more comfortable to seek help.

However, do schools have enough resources to meet the growing demand? The law requires one mental health professional per 1,200 students at universities, but that provision was introduced in 2014 and some lawmakers have questioned whether it is still sufficient.

For example, National Taiwan University’s (NTU) student counseling center handled a record 11,390 cases last year, an increase of 1,405 from 2018. Despite the school having 25 full-time and 21 part-time counselors, students still complain about having to wait two to three weeks to get help.

Two of the recent deaths took place at NTU, which has promised to bolster its personnel numbers and round-the-clock emergency services next year.

What about other schools? The ministry last conducted an inspection of higher education counseling services in 2018, with 46 percent failing to meet the cut mostly due to personnel shortages.

The government’s suicide prevention hotline also needs help, as it could only answer 33 percent of the calls it received last year, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Su Chiao-hui (蘇巧慧) said on Monday. Students could also be made aware of more services outside the schools such as public health centers.

This is a matter of resources, which can be solved by increasing funding, services and support. Faculty, students and parents should also be educated to recognize the signs of mental distress in others.

However, as several commentators have mentioned, the issue of parents and schools placing students’ academic success over their well-being needs to be addressed to get to the root of the problem.

Students should enjoy a well-rounded school life that is conducive to their future on all fronts. Academic success is part of it, but that alone is not enough anymore, even for career purposes. A whole set of skills, from socializing to overcoming adversity to creative problem solving, are crucial to a person’s mental health, but they are often denied to students, especially those in competitive schools.

This attitude has been changing in the past few years, but not fast enough, as young people continue to fall through the cracks. In the meantime, the resource problem definitely needs to be addressed across the board — not just at NTU.