As Asia comes to terms with the reality of US president-elect Joe Biden taking over the White House, relief and hopes of economic and environmental revival jostle with needling anxiety and fears of inattention. From security to trade to climate change, a powerful US reach extends to nearly every corner of the Asia-Pacific region. In his four years in office, US President Donald Trump shook the foundations of US relations with Asian nations as he courted traditional rivals and attacked allies with frequency and relish. Now, as Biden looks to settle tumultuous domestic issues, there is widespread worry that Asia
Some political pundits have over the past few days been portraying former US vice president Joe Biden’s win in the US presidential election as a threat to Taiwan. This is an argument founded in ignorance and parochialism. It is also a fallacious projection of Taiwan’s internal politics onto the US political scene. Here are 12 reasons why: One, during US President Donald Trump’s time in office, his administration’s policy of passing Taiwan-friendly legislation had cross-party support, with the Democratic Party even taking the lead in some instances. Two, during the campaign, the Democratic Party deleted a reference to Beijing’s “one China”
“Taiwan has not been a part of China, and that was recognized with the work that the Reagan administration did to lay out the policies that the United States has adhered to now for three and a half decades, and done so under both administrations.” Now, I am quite certain Secretary of State Pompeo did NOT make that statement last Thursday (November 12) out of the blue. He was not “winging it.” Indeed, it seems the Secretary had prompted the interviewer, his old friend Hugh Hewitt, to ask about “crazy talk among the most radical elements of the CCP [Chinese Communist
With no end in sight to the US-China trade dispute, Beijing is feeling a noose tighten around its neck, and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has said that, even though China is a major manufacturing nation, it still has a deficit of talent in crucial core technologies. Given this, the buzzword flying around last month’s Fifth Plenary Session of the 19th Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Central Committee was “innovation.” There was talk of implementing major breakthroughs in core technologies to propel the country into the leading ranks of innovative nations, of placing innovation at the center of the country’s modernization drive, of