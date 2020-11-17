EDITORIAL: Safety net needed for elderly

After years in court and even longer carrying the emotional burden of feeling abandoned by her father, a lawyer who sued to free herself from the obligation of paying his nursing home fees lost her case on Nov. 3, although the judges agreed that she could pay reduced monthly bills.

Anyone hearing the facts of the case as outlined by the plaintiff, surnamed Hung (洪), might say that she was dealt an injustice. According to her affidavit, her father left without a trace when Hung was 11 years old, leaving her 17-year-old sister, and later her aunt and grandmother, to care for her.

The New Taipei City District Court determined that since her father had provided her with sufficient care in the 11 years before his departure, Hung would have to pay for some of his care.

Yet even before then, Hung said that her father was not exactly an exemplar of parenthood. He would often leave her home alone, seldom provided three meals a day and even took money from her elder sister, who worked part-time. After leaving to escape his creditors, he took everything of value with him, including Hung’s piggy bank, leaving his two underage daughters to face the debt collectors on their own.

Clearly, there is an issue with a legal system that requires a child to care for an absent father.

The judges based their verdict on the “necessary to preserve life” provision in Chapter 25 of the Criminal Code, which stipulates punishments for those who abandon or “do not give support or protection” necessary to preserve the life of a “helpless person.”

They ruled that Hung’s well-being was not endangered by her father’s abandonment, yet did not recognize the father’s behavior before his departure as a form of neglect, even though according to Hung he was often a burden rather than a caregiver.

Aside from the details of this anomalous case, at its essence, it reveals cracks in the nation’s elderly care strategy.

Chapter 5 of the Civil Code codifies reciprocal care by lineal relatives into law, only allowing exemptions in the case of financial inability, unjustified failure of the care recipient to fulfill their obligations or intentional maltreatment by the recipient.

Taiwan is expected to become a super-aged society by 2025. While the government is facing the challenge with its Long-term Care Services Program 2.0, politicians continue to bicker about how care should be provided for the elderly.

While the program does expand coverage, without universal access to at least a basic level of care and the funding to back it up, many people are falling through the cracks.

In Hung’s case, the law has dredged up emotional pain long forgotten until she received a nursing home bill.

However, familial trauma can work both ways. As society changes, an increasing number of parents are also being left to fend for themselves, and are only able to seek recourse in court.

The defeat in 2011 of a law styled after Singapore’s Maintenance of Parents Act that would have codified ways for parents to extract financial support from their adult children suggests that Taiwanese would rather avoid legislating such arrangements, while the Taiwan Social Change Survey in the same year found that an increasing number of people believe elderly care should be the joint responsibility of the government and families.

To protect people such as Hung as well as older parents from falling through the cracks, the government should consider guaranteeing a basic standard of care for all, rather than leaving it up to the courts to decide.