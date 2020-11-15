As Asia comes to terms with the reality of US president-elect Joe Biden taking over the White House, relief and hopes of economic and environmental revival jostle with needling anxiety and fears of inattention. From security to trade to climate change, a powerful US reach extends to nearly every corner of the Asia-Pacific region. In his four years in office, US President Donald Trump shook the foundations of US relations with Asian nations as he courted traditional rivals and attacked allies with frequency and relish. Now, as Biden looks to settle tumultuous domestic issues, there is widespread worry that Asia
America’s latest arms sales to Taiwan offer real hope: it is possible to prevent a major war in Asia for most of the 2020s. However, Taiwan, the United States and its allies must win an ongoing missile race with the People’s Republic of China (PRC). In doing so the democracies can also counter the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) dictatorship’s ambition to impose a cruel hegemony first on Asia and then the world. The Chinese Communist Party’s horizon for a war against Taiwan recently received a new date: the year 2027, the 100th anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). At the
Some political pundits have over the past few days been portraying former US vice president Joe Biden’s win in the US presidential election as a threat to Taiwan. This is an argument founded in ignorance and parochialism. It is also a fallacious projection of Taiwan’s internal politics onto the US political scene. Here are 12 reasons why: One, during US President Donald Trump’s time in office, his administration’s policy of passing Taiwan-friendly legislation had cross-party support, with the Democratic Party even taking the lead in some instances. Two, during the campaign, the Democratic Party deleted a reference to Beijing’s “one China”
If the courts ultimately determine that former US vice president Joe Biden has been lawfully elected president of the US, “good old Joe” will have to get to work immediately to assure many that he deserves that honor and their trust. In addition to gaining the trust of the American people, roughly half of whom deemed him unworthy on Tuesday last week, Biden owes the people of Taiwan assurances as well. There are many reasons Taiwanese are concerned about a Biden presidency. One reason is that there was little in Biden’s campaign rhetoric to suggest how his administration would support democratic Taiwan