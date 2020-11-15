[ LETTER ]

Self-defense training

The recent random killing of a Malaysian woman who studied at Chang Jung Christian University in Tainan shocked the nation. How exactly should women protect themselves?

Apart from preventive measures implemented by the authorities, a sense of alertness and self-defense capabilities are also crucial to protect oneself.

Driven by singer Jay Chou (周杰倫) and actress Janine Chang (張均甯), the boxing-for-fitness trend is growing.

Take the boxing courses that I offer at a university for example: The number of female students taking them has increased year by year.

Generally, women cannot match men when it comes to physical strength, so I require female students to enhance their basic training, instead of taking a boxing class just to diversify their courseload.

In the murder near Chang Jung Christian University, the attacker had attempted to abduct another female student, a Taiwanese, at the location not long ago, but he failed after she escaped following a struggle.

This shows that the longer a person struggles and shouts, the better the chance of them getting away. It would certainly be best to learn some self-defense skills, but failing that, having the physical strength to deal with an attacker during an assault is crucial to personal safety.

It might be possible to defend oneself temporarily with some fancy but impractical skills if the attacker is unprepared.

However, without the ability to knock out the attacker with one punch, such fancy moves could cause more trouble if the attacker is well-prepared.

Thus, as Chinese kung fu master Bruce Lee (李小龍) once said: “I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times.”

Rather than learning some fancy skills, it is better to improve factors such as muscular endurance, explosive force, cardiopulmonary function and flexibility.

When concentrating on one-on-one boxing training with fitness instructors, learners often need to keep throwing punches for 20 to 30 minutes.

They inevitably ache all over after they get home, but the self-defense skills acquired from such solid training are practical and effective.

This is also the impression of several of my students who now serve as gym fitness instructors.

Li Cheng-ta

Tainan