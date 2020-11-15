The US inauguration looms and the next administration is likely to adopt a multilateral approach to foreign policy so that it retains its position as world leader, and bolsters international cooperation and relations with its European and Asian allies.
Anti-Chinese sentiment across party lines in the US is likely to prolong the US-China conflict.
The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has become a long-term strategic opponent for the US, a result of the “Thucydides Trap”: When an emerging power threatens an existing power, there will be tense competition.
US-China relations have entered a stage of strategic competition and if that develops into full-blown competition, it could turn into a new “cold war.” There is even the risk that it could develop into open partial conflict, which makes managing crises and avoiding misjudgements crucial.
The CCP has spent years building political-economic systems such as the Belt and Road Initiative, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Asian Development Bank and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.
It established its first overseas military base in Djibouti, and is likely to build bases in other countries to expand its geopolitical and economic influence as its challenge to the US intensifies.
Faced with the next US administration, the CCP is likely to continue using a carrot-and-stick approach to expand its “red infiltration,” buying up international media outlets, while financing academic think tanks and research institutions.
This is all part of its “great propaganda” scheme for setting the international agenda.
There are unlikely to be major changes in the direction of US-China disputes, such as over trade, technology, finance, geopolitical conflicts and military competition.
Given their competition in the Indo-Pacific region, there are unlikely to be changes in their differing views on the South China Sea, the East China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, nor any major changes in US-Taiwan relations over the short term.
During the four years of his administration, US President Donald Trump has approved 10 arms sales to Taiwan, raising Taiwan’s asymmetrical warfare capabilities. Support for Taiwan in mainstream US public opinion remains unchanged and the administration of US president-elect Joe Biden should continue the normalization of arms sales.
The US passed the Taiwan Defense Act, a precautionary measure requiring the US to maintain its ability to stop a military invasion of Taiwan by the People’s Republic of China as a fait accompli.
Hence, the US navy will conduct exercises between the first and second island chains as a deterrent to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and to reduce the possibility of a clash in the Taiwan Strait.
China likely wants to expand its military activities beyond the first island chain — projecting its influence throughout the western Pacific — so its aircraft carriers will become more active in the region. Taiwan will experience more pressure from the PLA through China’s expanding militarism and growing strength.
Before taking delivery of new weapons from the US, Taiwan must rapidly adjust its military strategy and tactics in the defense of Taiwan proper and the Penghu archipelago. It must also accelerate military preparations, raise morale and intensify training so that it can meet the growing challenge.
Chang Yan-ting is a retired air force lieutenant general, university professor and researcher at US think tank the Stimson Center.
Translated by Perry Svensson
