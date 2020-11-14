Beijing reshaping regional order

By Andrew Hammond





China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore and 10 other Asia-Pacific countries on Wednesday wrapped up eight years of talks on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade deal. While the agreement is a win for all parties, Beijing is the big beneficiary.

As the US undergoes a presidential transition, amid continued erratic behavior from US President Donald Trump, including the firing of his secretary of defense, Beijing has stolen a march on Washington in shaping the regional order.

While US president-elect Joe Biden has plans to turbo-charge US engagement in the region, this is handicapped by the legacy of four largely wasted years.

Indeed, it is Trump’s tariff-raising trade war with China that has given extra impetus in recent years to efforts to push ahead with the RCEP. This initiative had otherwise progressed only sluggishly since negotiations began in 2012, yet another example of how Trump’s presidency has retarded US regional interests over the past four years.

The RCEP, which is to be signed tomorrow at the ASEAN summit, would further cement China’s position as a regional economic partner. Yet the trade deal is only one part of Beijing’s model for regional economic integration, which also includes the Belt and Road plan.

Another focal point for Beijing is the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP), which has been under debate since at least 2004, but assumed new importance since the inception of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), which then-US president Barack Obama’s administration promoted to embed US influence in the region.

According to China, the FTAAP would provide a significantly greater economic boost than the TPP, which the Obama team originally intended the US to join before Trump rejected it.

However, it is not the economics, but also the politics of the FTAAP, RCEP and Belt and Road that are immensely attractive for China. Indeed, at the heart of these issues are contrasting visions from Beijing and Washington to shape the regional order and cement their influence in it.

Beijing wants an alternative model for regional economic integration to the TPP much more conducive to its national interests, not least because China will be explicitly part of the new economic agreements and shape their design by creating free trade areas with it at the center.

It is in this context that the incoming Biden administration now has a headache on its hands after the vacuum left in the region by the Trump presidency. To be sure, current administration officials have released a series of key initiatives.

For instance, Trump signed a bill that would create a US$60 billion new International Development Finance Corp (IDFC) aimed at strategic investment in developing countries. The new IDFC is to move forward US interests in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond, including supporting US firms in key developing markets to enhance US geopolitical influence vis a vis China.

This builds on other recent announcements by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, including commitments of about US$113 million in regional investments focused on technology, energy and infrastructure as a “down payment” on future US commitments to the Asia-Pacific.

While these initiatives are welcome to allies, there appears to be no overarching plan to bring them all together in a powerful strategy. This perceived under-ambition has left allies anxious, especially following the US’ withdrawal from the TPP.

Michael Froman, an Obama-era US trade representative who could possibly serve in Biden’s administration, has despaired that Washington “is the one going to be left of the side lines as others move forward.”

A key remaining question now for US allies is what the Biden team will do from January to step up to the plate and develop a grand strategy to embed US influence, as Obama had intended with the TPP. A first step here could well be the US rejoining this agreement — which has evolved into the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership after the US’ withdrawal — next year.

Key members of the Biden team argue that history points to the under-ambition of Trump. In the post-war period, the US has undertaken on a largely bipartisan basis, at least till the current presidency, development of a series of new institutions to encourage democracy and open markets across the world from the UN to the IMF and the World Bank.

More recently, the administrations of former US presidents George H.W. Bush and especially Bill Clinton sought to respond to the collapse of Soviet communism by encouraging the creation of a range of economic institutions, including not only regional ones like APEC, but also the WTO and North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Yet, Trump has no interest in this agenda, attacking bodies from the UN to the WTO and NAFTA, leaving a vacuum that either the US or others will fill.

The danger for Washington is that, unless Biden acts decisively now, irresistible momentum could now build for a regional architecture, including RCEP and FTAAP, which allows Beijing to assume the upper hand, damaging US influence not just with local allies, but potentially well beyond, too.

Andrew Hammond is an associate at LSE IDEAS at the London School of Economics.