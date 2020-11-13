Mulling death penalty alternatives

By Reggie Sun 孫榮富





The sexual assault and killing of a Malaysian student attending Chang Jung Christian University in Tainan last month has sent shockwaves across the nation and damaged its image.

Everyone is furious at the alleged killer, and with good reason. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has apologized to the victim’s parents and Malaysia, as did Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲).

Police officers responsible for investigating a previous assault in the area where the student was abducted might be penalized for dropping the earlier case, on which the university also failed to take timely action.

Beyond that, the authorities must think about how to ensure no more victims suffer a similar fate. The question of using the death penalty should be reconsidered in light of this case, and society might also ask whether the perpetrators of such crimes, if not sentenced to death, could be sentenced to flogging instead.

Many brutal crimes have been committed in Taiwan over the past decade, but the verdicts handed down in such cases often run contrary to public expectations. There have also been serious social consequences.

Leaving aside cases that happened long ago, consider the murder of a girl nicknamed “Little Lightbulb,” which happened only four years ago.

The man who killed her escaped the death penalty because he was judged to have a mental disorder. Consequently, there have been calls to improve psychological care and establish effective social safety systems as a basis for crime prevention and correction.

Taiwan ratified the International Covenant on Economic Social and Cultural Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights in 2009.

Since then, the death penalty has come to exist in name only, with few death sentences being carried out, although about 70 percent of Taiwanese do not support abolishing the death penalty. As a result, prisons have become overcrowded.

The Tsai government should use the killing of the Malaysian student to think carefully about related issues. It should recognize that “social safety nets” have no punitive or deterrent effect on the deep-seated evil tendencies of offenders and potential offenders.

If society and the judiciary have abolished the death penalty in practice, maybe Taiwan could consider adopting judicial corporal punishment in the form of flogging for those found guilty of heinous and serious crimes. This might be an effective means of deterrence.

The most ironic thing about the crime against the Malaysian student is that the nation can no longer claim that “Taiwan’s most beautiful scenery is its people.”

If Taiwan introduces flogging as a punishment, it is likely to have a deterrent effect on diehard offenders, suspects and potential offenders.

Although it might not solve the problem of crime entirely, it would certainly reduce the incidence of crime.

Establishing a comprehensive social safety net is a daunting, long-term social project, but it is indeed a worldwide trend.

If Tsai and her government are so certain that “a life for a life” is a backward and outmoded idea that runs contrary to the prevailing global trend, then they should at least consider the following proposal: When it comes to heinous killers and death-row inmates, if the nation is not going to condemn them to death or execute them, surely it could sentence them to be flogged instead.

Reggie Sun is a senior legislative staffer.

Translated by Julian Clegg