What is ahead under a Biden presidency, industry by industry

Policy changes under a new US president, on foreign trade relations, regulations and taxes, among others, might pose challenges and chances for important sectors of the US economy

By Kevin Miller and Melinda Grenier / Bloomberg





Now that the campaigning is over, the work begins for US president-elect Joe Biden to start making good on the policy changes he promised.

Here is a breakdown of how a Biden presidency might affect about two dozen US industries and what might rise to the top of his agenda as he takes over from US President Donald Trump in January. A few giant tech companies — practically industries unto themselves — are included for good measure.

There are recurring themes in this compilation: The more closely a company interacts with individual US consumers, the more pressing are matters of COVID-19 restrictions and wages. For technology and industrial companies, trade and visa policies are key.

While there is a chance that Americans might not know until January whether Republicans keep control of the US Senate, some executives are fine if the government stays divided, because it lowers the odds of major legislation.

CONSUMERS: CARS, PLANES AND RETAIL

Airlines

Biden-era regulators might have a heavier hand than airlines felt under Trump. The US Department of Transportation under Secretary Elaine Chao gave airlines great leeway on consumer issues.

Debates over seat space could be revived under Biden, as could the levels of aircraft carbon emissions. The department has also declined to mandate face coverings on planes.

Potential Biden changes to the US National Labor Relations Board might help union organizers at carriers such as Delta Air Lines.

One question is whether a Biden administration would be more hostile to additional consolidation, especially if airlines’ finances worsen and creditors seek structural changes. (Brendan Case)

Automakers

Biden’s election cuts both ways for vehicle companies. His plan to renew and fund more tax credits for consumers who buy electric vehicles could help manufacturers, including General Motors, Ford, Tesla and Volkswagen, that are investing billions of US dollars in electric models that still sell in small numbers.

On the other hand, Biden is more likely to levy tougher emissions rules on the fossil fuel-burning vehicles that pay Detroit’s way. (David Welch)

Cannabis

Biden’s win might hasten federal legalization, helping cannabis companies get more access to capital from banks and letting marijuana businesses accept credit cards and have checking accounts.

This could happen with the passage of the draft Strengthening the Tenth Amendment Through Entrusting States Act, which defers legalization to the states, or the draft Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, which would remove cannabis from the US list of controlled substances.

There is hope that either bill will help get rid of a regulation, which bars cannabis companies from deducting their operating expenses for tax purposes — something that could immediately see many of their earnings turn positive. That said, such scenarios are not likely until at least next year. (Tiffany Kary)

Casinos

Biden has said that he does not support the US Department of Justice decision last year to reassert provisions of the US Wire Act of 1961, a move viewed as a threat to online gambling in the US.

The Trump administration’s stance threw a cloud over the fastest-growing part of the industry: online and sports betting.

Biden’s harder line on COVID-19 restrictions could close casinos again if the COVID-19 pandemic worsens, but his close ties to casino workers’ unions could see stimulus funds directed toward them. (Chris Palmeri)

Manufacturers

Major watch items include perennial concerns such as taxes and regulation, as well as trade — especially whether Biden would seek to improve global ties after four years of tensions stoked by Trump.

The stakes are particularly high for aerospace companies in China, where a rebound in air travel offers a rare bright spot amid the pandemic. That would put an even sharper focus on what is already a crucial market for Boeing, General Electric and Honeywell International.

For defense contractors, Doug Harned, an analyst at Bernstein, expects spending priorities to be similar under either Biden or Trump, because global threats are high, and building more planes and ships is a way to preserve US jobs and jolt the economy.

Biden is widely expected to raise corporate taxes in line with his plan of hiking the rate to 28 percent from 20 percent. (Brendan Case)

Restaurants

Biden’s goal to raise the federal minimum wage to US$15 an hour from US$7.25 could reduce profit and lead to some job cuts, even as it otherwise improves workers’ living standards.

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Michael Halen sees restaurant chains Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Texas Roadhouse as among the most at risk because of their prevalence in low-wage states.

Labor last year accounted for 31 percent of restaurant costs, surpassing food. Restaurateurs could be helped if Biden brings new funding, loans or paycheck protections.

However, any further COVID-19-related shutdowns or dining restrictions, which Biden has hinted at, could hurt. (Carolina Gonzalez)

Retailers

Retailers, particularly those deemed nonessential such as department stores, could be at higher risk of more COVID-19-related closings under Biden. They might also have to contend with higher expenses, especially if Biden gets the federal minimum wage raised. That said, Biden would also renew stimulus talks with urgency, increasing the likelihood that consumers’ wallets and small businesses get a boost. (Jordyn Holman)

HEALTHCARE: INSURERS, PHARMACEUTICAL AND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY

Health insurers

Biden’s win would mean new efforts to bolster the US Affordable Care Act (ACA) — and expand insurance coverage and subsidies to help more people afford it. He would roll back some of Trump’s administrative changes that weakened the health insurance law.

Biden has said that he would create a public health insurance option like the US government’s Medicare program that could compete with private insurers. (John Tozzi)

Medical technology

Biden plans to double down on testing to help control the COVID-19 outbreak, bolstering drive-through sites, investing in next-generation technology and creating a board to shepherd the production and distribution of tens of millions of tests nationwide.

Biden also pledged to return production of medical-technology goods to the US and stockpile essential components to reduce dependence on other countries in a crisis. (Michelle Fay Cortez)

Pharmaceuticals

Biden would seek to strengthen and cement the ACA, expanding access to health insurance to even more Americans and helping them afford their medications.

Biden has said that he plans to address the high prices people in the US pay for prescription drugs with proposals that include allowing the Medicare program to negotiate costs, letting people import drugs from abroad and linking price hikes to inflation. (Michelle Fay Cortez)

TECHNOLOGY, TELECOM AND MEDIA

Google

The administration of former US president Barack Obama was quite cozy with Google’s parent firm Alphabet and other big tech companies, with workers doing stints in the White House or US government agencies and then returning to Silicon Valley.

It is likely that former Google employees would be top candidates for Biden administration positions. That said, the attitude toward big tech has shifted considerably since the Obama years, and Biden might keep the tech giant at arm’s length because of concerns that Google has grown too big and powerful.

Biden has spoken out specifically against Section 230 of the US Communications Decency Act, a part of a law from the early days of the Internet that protects big platforms, including Google and YouTube, from being sued for things their users post.

The companies say that the rule is vital to keeping the Internet free and open, but politicians increasingly want it changed.

Biden could put energy behind the Democratic proposal to hold social media platforms liable for the misinformation and harmful content posted on them. That could increase the cost of moderating YouTube, or even slow growth if the company is forced to vet videos before they go online. (Gerrit De Vynck)

Amazon.com

While a Biden administration would likely mean a break from Trump’s Twitter attacks on Amazon and its founder Jeff Bezos, Democratic control over the White House and US Congress could mean ramped-up antitrust scrutiny of the retail giant.

The Democrat-led US House of Representatives Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law investigation included recommendations that, if passed into law, could place restrictions on Amazon’s ability to operate the largest online marketplace and sell its own goods in the same digital storefront. (Matt Day)

Apple

Biden’s victory could be a major win for Apple, since he is less likely to maintain a trade dispute with China and might loosen tariffs that have hurt the iPhone maker’s margins on some products.

Biden has also pledged to reverse a Trump policy and offer more H-1B visas to foreign engineers Apple and other technology companies want to hire.

Biden appears more likely to negotiate on antitrust issues; his criticisms about technology companies hurt Apple’s quest to protect the way its App Store works. Cynthia Hogan, Apple’s former chief lobbyist in Washington, was on Biden’s vice presidential search committee, potentially giving Apple a leg up with a new administration. (Mark Gurman)

Chipmakers

For the US$400 billion chip industry, Biden’s win would probably ratchet down a trade row between the US and China. Most US semiconductor makers have their products manufactured overseas, and the Trump administration imposed import tariffs that disrupted this global supply chain.

Trump also slapped sanctions on Huawei Technologies Co and other Chinese tech companies, hurting the ability of US chipmakers to sell into the largest market for their products.

In turn, China redoubled efforts to build a domestic chip industry and shed its dependence on US technology, earmarking billions of US dollars for the effort. Any easing of these tensions would benefit the US chip sector. (Ian King)

Hollywood

While Biden has taken a tougher stance on economic reopening than Trump, his election might not disrupt Hollywood much. The industry has only partially gone back to work, hampered by the drastically increased costs of making new content. Biden has signaled that he would prioritize getting industries battered by COVID-19 back on their feet, suggesting that companies could access funds needed to resume operations.

When the pandemic finally does clear, life in Hollywood will probably go on as normal. The US film industry has come to dominate the world, in part because it has enjoyed wide, bipartisan support for decades. (Kelly Gilblom)

Social media

The end of the Trump era might make it easier for Facebook and Twitter to enforce their own rules without the president at the middle of most debates.

Biden’s arrival might also ease internal tension at the companies: Hundreds of Facebook employees in June held a virtual walkout, for example, after chief executive Mark Zuckerberg refused to remove a Trump post about protests in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

As Trump’s online platform of choice, Twitter might have the most to lose by his departure from the White House. A Biden presidency might temper political posts on TikTok, the video-sharing app that became a home for activist clips during the pandemic. (Kurt Wagner and Shelly Banjo)

Telecoms

US telecommunication giants — AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile — might not really get a big friend in the White House with Biden.

It is likely that network neutrality comes back as a key issue for the Democrats, who might push to establish Internet fairness rules and possibly impose price rules on network traffic.

Under Trump, the earlier rules were found to be an overreach by regulators.

Another agenda item is broadband for all. You can expect this “digital divide” problem to be addressed. There is one big break with a Biden win: The Republican’s call for a government-run 5G network will go away. (Scott Moritz)

COMMODITIES AND ENERGY

Agriculture

Any Biden rollback of tariffs on Chinese goods could clear the way for more shipments of US farm products to Asia.

However, there is concern that a transition away from oil under Biden could erode demand for corn and soy-based biofuels, which are mixed in with petroleum-based motor fuels.

Some more left-leaning Democrats might also try to take a harder line against big agriculture companies. US senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker have said that the US response to COVID-19 outbreaks at meat plants this year was “feckless.” (Michael Hirtzer)

Copper and industrial metals

Industrial metals, such as copper, would be a big beneficiary from additional stimulus and infrastructure spending, according to analysts including those at Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The upside under a divided government would be more limited or delayed. Goldman said that global spending on green infrastructure would fuel metals demand in the next few years, noting a “front-footed” policy environment in Europe and China, with prospects for a similar US agenda under a Biden administration. (Yvonne Yue Li)

Energy

Biden’s victory could end up reshaping the US energy sector in years to come, although the president-elect might have limited room to maneuver if Republicans retain control of the US Senate. Biden has pledged to spend trillions of US dollars to speed up the transition from fossil fuels, slash emissions and curb climate change.

Biden has also promised to ban new fracking on US federal lands, which he might try to achieve via an executive order. Such a move would limit oil shale companies’ operations in several US states, including New Mexico.

Biden’s clampdown on emissions would reverse the Trump administration’s relaxation of environmental regulations. That potentially raises costs for the oil and gas industry. (Simon Casey)

Gold

The prospect of additional US stimulus after the election could dent the US dollar and raise the specter of inflation, giving a lift to gold’s status as a store of value.

Two circumstances that helped push bullion to its record — negative real yields and unprecedented liquidity provided by central banks and governments — would be the main drivers to propel prices regardless of who becomes the next US president, Permanent Portfolio Family of Funds president Michael Cuggino said. (Yvonne Yue Li)

Steel and aluminum

These industries were a top priority for Trump’s tariffs and trade policies, and tariffs will probably not any time soon go away under Biden, who has not placed trade at the top of his first-actions list.

Producers and consumers have adjusted for the 25 percent duty on steel imports and the 10 percent duty on aluminum, and removing them might alienate residents of the Midwestern states who helped elect Biden.

It also would compel producers including US Steel Corp, Century Aluminum and the United Steelworkers union to lobby for protections. It is more likely that Biden will keep the tariffs and embrace multilateral trade negotiations with key allies — the EU, Japan and Canada — to oppose subsidized companies in China that produce more than half the world’s steel and aluminum.

Trump openly shunned multilateral trade partnerships, so this would be a big change in policy. (Joe Deaux)

MONEY: FINANCE AND VENTURE CAPITAL

Finance

Biden’s win could be good for Wall Street if he and lawmakers quickly pass a massive stimulus bill that boosts financial markets.

However, there is a big risk for banks, hedge funds and private-equity firms over time if Biden concedes to progressive Democrats’ demands that he appoint industry skeptics to key roles at the US Department of the Treasury, US Federal Reserve and US Securities and Exchange Commission — powerful entities that manage the economy and police trading.

Biden has pledged to rescind Trump’s tax cuts, which have been a boon for banks. (Jesse Westbrook)

Venture capital

Biden has said he would allocate US$10 billion to state and local venture capital programs, which should help bolster start-ups and their backers throughout the US.

In tax terms, venture capital firms will probably end up taking a hit. Biden has promised to increase corporate taxes and eliminate a preferential treatment of capital gains — the way most gains from venture funds are taxed — for the richest Americans.

If public-equity investors decide that corporate earnings would likely decline under Biden, and stock markets tumble, some start-ups might be encouraged to delay initial public offerings. (Sarah McBride)