America’s latest arms sales to Taiwan offer real hope: it is possible to prevent a major war in Asia for most of the 2020s. However, Taiwan, the United States and its allies must win an ongoing missile race with the People’s Republic of China (PRC). In doing so the democracies can also counter the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) dictatorship’s ambition to impose a cruel hegemony first on Asia and then the world. The Chinese Communist Party’s horizon for a war against Taiwan recently received a new date: the year 2027, the 100th anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). At the
If the courts ultimately determine that former US vice president Joe Biden has been lawfully elected president of the US, “good old Joe” will have to get to work immediately to assure many that he deserves that honor and their trust. In addition to gaining the trust of the American people, roughly half of whom deemed him unworthy on Tuesday last week, Biden owes the people of Taiwan assurances as well. There are many reasons Taiwanese are concerned about a Biden presidency. One reason is that there was little in Biden’s campaign rhetoric to suggest how his administration would support democratic Taiwan
As China’s primary target for annexation, Taiwan has for many decades borne the brunt of Chinese propaganda and saber rattling. During a video address to UK-based think tank Policy Exchange on Oct. 23, US Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger spoke at length about China’s “united front” strategy. With a background in journalism as a China-based correspondent, Pottinger is considered a China expert in Washington. His address should serve as a warning for Taiwan. Pottinger said that the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) victory in the Chinese Civil War owed less to military prowess and more to its ability to infiltrate and manipulate the
Hundreds of thousands of Chinese soldiers, including the eldest son of Mao Zedong (毛澤東), gave their lives to prevent North Korea’s demise during the Korean War, which began on June 25, 1950, when the North invaded South Korea, and unofficially ended on July 27, 1953, in a truce. Since then, the relationship between China and North Korea has been governed by what the Chinese call chun wang chi han (唇亡齒寒, “If the lips are gone, the teeth will be cold”). In other words, North Korea is the lips to China’s teeth. Hwang Jang-yop, a top North Korean official who defected to the