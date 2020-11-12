Biden owes Taiwan reassurances

If the courts ultimately determine that former US vice president Joe Biden has been lawfully elected president of the US, “good old Joe” will have to get to work immediately to assure many that he deserves that honor and their trust. In addition to gaining the trust of the American people, roughly half of whom deemed him unworthy on Tuesday last week, Biden owes the people of Taiwan assurances as well. There are many reasons Taiwanese are concerned about a Biden presidency. One reason is that there was little in Biden’s campaign rhetoric to suggest how his administration would support democratic Taiwan

By Kerry Gershaneck