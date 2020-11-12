TRA needs reform
News reports are saying that a whistle-blower in a case involving cracked stretches of Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) track has found themselves being scapegoated.
It seems that the TRA is happy to allow its track maintenance staff take the fall for management’s negligence, opening a window into the culture of fear within the agency.
One wonders how falling passenger numbers will be helped in any way now that news of how the TRA operates has come to light. The issue is something that everyone should take note of, as the TRA is funded with taxpayers’ money.
The TRA track maintenance personnel were just going about their jobs, while the media were performing their role as the fourth estate, checking up on public institutions.
The media’s defense of the maintenance personnel is the only thing that is going to enable the long-standing parlous culture of the TRA to be improved, and only after that will TRA employees be willing to come forward and say what is going on.
This will be the first crucial step toward reform.
The best way to reform the culture of the TRA is, as is often the case, the simplest way forward, and that is, to face the risk head on. Employees need to have the courage not to hide their heads in the sand about issues that have occurred, are going to occur or even could possibly occur, or not to allow the situation to continue or misreport it.
For example, is it true that there are issues with the subgrade backfill along the TRA mountain line dual-track construction project? Are the materials being used in compliance with the regulations? Is the work being carried out properly?
Had this all been done properly, how would several carriages of a train passing a bridge to the north of Zaociao Train Station have left the track and overturned after successive days of heavy rain, years after construction work in that area had been completed?
Had the backfill materials and the construction work been up to the required standards, there might not have been any subsidence in the backfill subgrade layer on the north side of the bridge, and the subsequent fatal accident might never have happened.
Random sample inspections of the subgrade backfill to see if they comply with regulations would set a few minds at ease.
Chen Wen-kui
Taichung
America’s latest arms sales to Taiwan offer real hope: it is possible to prevent a major war in Asia for most of the 2020s. However, Taiwan, the United States and its allies must win an ongoing missile race with the People’s Republic of China (PRC). In doing so the democracies can also counter the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) dictatorship’s ambition to impose a cruel hegemony first on Asia and then the world. The Chinese Communist Party’s horizon for a war against Taiwan recently received a new date: the year 2027, the 100th anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). At the
If the courts ultimately determine that former US vice president Joe Biden has been lawfully elected president of the US, “good old Joe” will have to get to work immediately to assure many that he deserves that honor and their trust. In addition to gaining the trust of the American people, roughly half of whom deemed him unworthy on Tuesday last week, Biden owes the people of Taiwan assurances as well. There are many reasons Taiwanese are concerned about a Biden presidency. One reason is that there was little in Biden’s campaign rhetoric to suggest how his administration would support democratic Taiwan
As China’s primary target for annexation, Taiwan has for many decades borne the brunt of Chinese propaganda and saber rattling. During a video address to UK-based think tank Policy Exchange on Oct. 23, US Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger spoke at length about China’s “united front” strategy. With a background in journalism as a China-based correspondent, Pottinger is considered a China expert in Washington. His address should serve as a warning for Taiwan. Pottinger said that the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) victory in the Chinese Civil War owed less to military prowess and more to its ability to infiltrate and manipulate the
Hundreds of thousands of Chinese soldiers, including the eldest son of Mao Zedong (毛澤東), gave their lives to prevent North Korea’s demise during the Korean War, which began on June 25, 1950, when the North invaded South Korea, and unofficially ended on July 27, 1953, in a truce. Since then, the relationship between China and North Korea has been governed by what the Chinese call chun wang chi han (唇亡齒寒, “If the lips are gone, the teeth will be cold”). In other words, North Korea is the lips to China’s teeth. Hwang Jang-yop, a top North Korean official who defected to the