[ LETTER ]

TRA needs reform

News reports are saying that a whistle-blower in a case involving cracked stretches of Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) track has found themselves being scapegoated.

It seems that the TRA is happy to allow its track maintenance staff take the fall for management’s negligence, opening a window into the culture of fear within the agency.

One wonders how falling passenger numbers will be helped in any way now that news of how the TRA operates has come to light. The issue is something that everyone should take note of, as the TRA is funded with taxpayers’ money.

The TRA track maintenance personnel were just going about their jobs, while the media were performing their role as the fourth estate, checking up on public institutions.

The media’s defense of the maintenance personnel is the only thing that is going to enable the long-standing parlous culture of the TRA to be improved, and only after that will TRA employees be willing to come forward and say what is going on.

This will be the first crucial step toward reform.

The best way to reform the culture of the TRA is, as is often the case, the simplest way forward, and that is, to face the risk head on. Employees need to have the courage not to hide their heads in the sand about issues that have occurred, are going to occur or even could possibly occur, or not to allow the situation to continue or misreport it.

For example, is it true that there are issues with the subgrade backfill along the TRA mountain line dual-track construction project? Are the materials being used in compliance with the regulations? Is the work being carried out properly?

Had this all been done properly, how would several carriages of a train passing a bridge to the north of Zaociao Train Station have left the track and overturned after successive days of heavy rain, years after construction work in that area had been completed?

Had the backfill materials and the construction work been up to the required standards, there might not have been any subsidence in the backfill subgrade layer on the north side of the bridge, and the subsequent fatal accident might never have happened.

Random sample inspections of the subgrade backfill to see if they comply with regulations would set a few minds at ease.

Chen Wen-kui

Taichung