Burying cases hurts efforts to fight crime

By Wu Ching-chin 吳景欽





Society is in shock over the killing late last month of a Malaysian female student in Tainan. On an earlier occasion, the suspect attempted to abduct a Taiwanese student in the same location, but police failed to increase patrols of the area after she reported the incident. Regardless of whether police tried to bury the first case, they should be held accountable for their negligence.

Even more worthy of investigation is whether there really is no mechanism for preventing incidents from recurring: The suspect was convicted for repeatedly stealing women’s underwear.

Government crime data are a key indicator of public safety, but there seems to be a gap between official data and the actual crime numbers, a problem caused partially by police burying cases.

If cases are buried due to unfamiliarity with the Criminal Code, police need to improve their legal knowledge, but if they do so purposely, it should be clarified whether it is a matter of individual cases or structural factors, such as an attempt to lower the crime rate.

As this case might involve case burying, it can hardly be resolved by firing the head of the Tainan City Police Department’s Gueiren Precinct (歸仁分局). It is crucial to investigate whether it resulted from a systematic pursuit of lower crime rates.

It is also necessary to review the handling of the suspect. Faced with a repeat sexual offender, the government should have been able to prevent a recurrence and perhaps even to offer treatment.

According to Article 91-1 of the Criminal Code, if a sexual offender is “found through appraisal and evaluation during the period of receiving counseling or cure and before the expiration of the execution as having the danger of committing the offense again,” they “may be ordered to a suitable establishment for compulsory treatment.” This is the most effective way to prevent sexual assaults.

However, “having the danger of committing the offense again” is rather unclear, and it might breach the principle of proportionality by ordering compulsory treatment for all offenders.

The law does not set a time limit for such treatment, so the article touches the sensitive red line of an “absolute indeterminate sentence.” Legal arguments heard by the Council of Grand Justices on Tuesday last week over the constitutionality of such treatment questioned whether it contravenes the “principle of legality.”

The council could declare such treatment unconstitutional. Even if the article is only declared partially unconstitutional, the use of such treatment for the reason of public safety is likely to be restricted.

Regardless, the suspect in this case stole female underwear, which is larceny according to the Criminal Code, not a sexual offense. Therefore, he was not given the compulsory treatment for sexual offenders.

After the suspect completed his sentence, all the government could do was to evaluate whether he had a major mental disorder in accordance with the Mental Health Act (精神衛生法). If so, health authorities would designate a psychiatric institution for the compulsory assessment and mandatory hospitalization of the suspect.

This would have given the suspect proper and timely treatment, and the government could have prevented him from repeating the offense.

However, Taiwan in 2014 included the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) in its domestic law. As Article 14 of the CRPD states, persons with disabilities shall not be deprived of their liberty unlawfully or arbitrarily. This creates a dilemma between criminal offense prevention and human rights protection.

Wu Ching-chin is an associate professor at Aletheia University.

Translated by Eddy Chang