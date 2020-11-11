EDITORIAL: Prompt action surpasses promises

Over the past decade, women’s groups and lawmakers have been calling for anti-stalking legislation, pleading for the government to do something before another tragedy happens. Stopping a stalker before their behavior turns violent is an obvious solution, but the central government has been incapable of delivering a legal remedy, despite repeated promises.

Things seemed to be looking up last month when the National Police Agency (NPA) sent the Executive Yuan a draft proposal for a new law, but women’s groups on Monday blasted the proposal for treating stalking the same as sexual harassment, without addressing the need for immediate — and preventive — action.

Opponents of the NPA’s proposal have repeatedly said that the Domestic Violence Prevention Act (家庭暴力防治法), the Sexual Harassment Prevention Act (性騷擾防治法) and the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法) cannot adequately protect stalking victims — until the stalking turns into rape, physical assault or other violent action — by which time, it is too late.

For example, the Social Order Maintenance Act treats stalking as a single incident, with a slap-of-the-wrist maximum fine of NT$3,000. It does not protect victims or their family members from long-term stalkers, nor does it address digital stalking.

Under the NPA proposal, a suspect could be investigated for stalking, making threats, and physical or verbal harassment. A suspect could end up being punished for breaches of the Sexual Harassment Prevention Act, the Gender Equity Education Act (性別平等教育法) or the Act of Gender Equality in Employment (性別工作平等法).

However, only if they commit a similar violation within a year would they be deemed to have committed the crime of “stalking and harassment,” and then — and only then — would mechanisms such as restraining orders, police intervention and punishments kick in.

Stalking often does not break sexual harassment laws. When it does, it is frequently too late to help the victim. The proposed act misses the point that the Sexual Harassment Prevention Act does not cover the full range of stalking behavior.

Experts say that stalking is one of the most frequently experienced forms of abuse; it is about fixation and obsession, and is insidious and terrifying for the victims.

In 2014, the Modern Women’s Foundation drafted an anti-stalking law that defined stalking as “prolonged and sustained behavior designed to instill fear in a reasonable person.”

However, as an April 2014 Taipei Times feature article about the lack of adequate legal protections against stalking noted: “Many actions designed to instill fear are non-sexual, non-defamatory and do not entail physical stalking.”

Having a victim wait for an investigation into their allegations to conclude before they see even a modicum of relief, and then wait to see if their stalker harasses them again so that the behavior can be deemed “stalking and harassment,” is not prevention.

It smacks of misogyny that a female’s testimony — and statistics worldwide show that the majority of victims are female and stalkers male — cannot be trusted without corroborating evidence.

Without adequate forms of legal restraint, a perpetrator angry or bitter from being punished the first time might commit a more extreme action the “next time.”

As proponents have long argued, there needs to be a new law that specifically defines and addresses stalking — including digital stalking — without relying on existing laws for punishment and provides reasonable — and immediate — options for intervention.

Stalking victims do not want palliatives; they want help and they need incisive remedies. That conversations about the need for such a law continue to go in circles is just mind-boggling.