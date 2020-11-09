India’s Modi faces his first pandemic poll in a crucial state election

While the South Asian nation is confronted with the harsh reality of COVID-19, voters in Bihar might promote the prime minister’s party from junior partner in the state government to coalition leader

A visit to one of the poorest regions of India, a nation experiencing the most serious COVID-19 outbreak outside the US, shows why Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s coalition is ahead in polls in the first state election since the pandemic began.

The eastern state of Bihar, which is set to count votes on Tuesday next week, already suffered from entrenched unemployment and creaking health infrastructure before COVID-19 hit. Since then, the state’s jobless rate has climbed to more than double the national average as migrant workers in far-flung cities came home, and places like the village of Pakahan experienced widespread flooding.

“I don’t expect any change for me or my village whichever government comes to power,” 48-year-old Surendra Mahto said from his deluged house, now only accessible by boat. “But I will vote for Modi — he has given me a house and a toilet.”

Maintaining control in Bihar, a state with more people than any EU country, is crucial for Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): It sends 40 lawmakers, the fourth-most of India’s 28 states, to the federal parliament.

A substantial win in the Bihar Legislative Assembly election would also help the party wrest more seats in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian parliament, where it lacks a majority, making it easier to push through reforms needed to revive an economy headed for the worst contraction among Asia’s largest nations.

Modi has gone all out to woo the state’s voters, with opinion polls indicating that a BJP-led coalition would have the edge. The prime minister over just two weeks in September inaugurated infrastructure projects worth US$5.5 billion ranging from bridges and highways to water supply and sewage.

“The pace of reforms in Bihar has accelerated,” Modi said at a rally in Gaya last month. “It can’t be allowed to slow.”

When more than 10 million laborers and their families in March walked along India’s scorching highways to reach their homes during the nation’s COVID-19 lockdown, many of them were heading to Bihar. Their daily struggle to survive since then has dominated the campaign.

Despite Bihar recording the lowest per capita income in India, Modi is a popular figure throughout the state thanks to flagship programs providing toilets, cooking gas and houses to the poor.

Still, the outcome of the vote remains unclear due to growing dislike in the state for his coalition partner, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his party, Janata Dal (United).

“Surprisingly, there is no resentment against Modi in the ground, while the popularity of Nitish Kumar has fallen dramatically,” said DM Diwakar, a political analyst and professor at the AN Sinha Institute of Social Studies in Bihar’s capital, Patna. “There could be a fractured verdict with BJP becoming the single largest party. This will lead to post-poll alliances.”

The state’s opposition alliance has appeared to be increasing in popularity, particularly with younger voters, by focusing on jobs.

Bihar’s unemployment rate has climbed to 12 percent — almost twice the national average of 6.7 percent — since a nationwide lockdown slammed the economy.

When the BJP launched its election song, titled This is What Bihar Has, thousands of Biharis criticized it on Twitter as the hashtag went viral.

“No jobs, millions of migrant workers and no good choices for a leader ... That is what is in Bihar,” one typical response read.

To capitalize on the sentiment, the opposition bloc has put up 30-year-old Bihar Legislator Tejashwi Yadav as its candidate to run the state. The son of a former state chief minister, Yadav has sought to woo over poorer voters and pushed job creation for those left without a livelihood by the pandemic.

“We will sanction one million government jobs in the first Cabinet meeting,” Yadav told cheering supporters at a rally in October. “Give us one chance.”

A surprise loss for Modi’s bloc would give opposition parties a playbook for defeating the ruling party in other state elections, Akhil Bery and Peter Mumford, analysts at risk consultancy firm Eurasia Group, said in a note on Oct. 30.

A “loss would likely fuel the opposition’s strategy of organizing mass protests against the federal government,” they said. “This would amplify pressure on Modi to tilt even more populist in order to cement his power at the state level.”

In 2015, Modi’s party suffered a setback in the previous Bihar election to break a string of victories in the wake of his national election win a year earlier. Taking no chances this year, Modi has already addressed a dozen rallies in the face of a surging COVID-19 outbreak, compared with about 30 rallies in 2015.

His party has promised to provide Bihar residents a COVID-19 vaccine free of cost when it becomes available. Last week, Modi even wrote an open letter to local voters reminding them that only his coalition could fulfill the state’s aspirations.

Bihar has over the last decade improved law and order, and infrastructure such as electricity and roads, and spent more on education.

However, its per capita income is still close to one-third of the national average, and economists say that the state needs to improve public expenditure and infrastructure to attract investment and create employment.

In some parts of the state, the failure to improve the economy has made voters turn on Modi.

Santosh Kumar, 24, is frustrated that political parties promising the revival of defunct factories seem unable to deliver when they come to power.

“We will not be giving our vote to any politicians this time,” said Kumar, who voted for the BJP in last year’s Indian federal election. This time, he would press “none of the above” on the electronic voting machine, he said.

Back in Pakahan, Mahto is among 150 families surviving on two small meals a day. Some of them had to take shelter on the primary school roof or in makeshift tents on a railway platform after muddy waters in September submerged their houses.

Two goats and his government-subsidized house are Mahto’s only assets. Like many in Bihar, Mahto is angry at the state’s chief minister — he has received no assistance and his village road has not been repaired after it was washed away in the flood.

Some of his neighbors cannot access much-needed food rations, while others miss out on employment support provided to rural areas.

The village is just 1km from four closed factories, including one that made chocolate and shut down in the late 1990s.

“After the chocolate factory closed, my father lost his job, and my family has lived in poverty ever since,” Mahto said. “There is no work.”