A healthy housing market
With media reports that housing prices have rebounded, calls for stabilizing the housing market are again being heard.
The Chinese Association of Real Estate Brokers’ new chairman, Chang Shih-fang (張世芳), said that this wave of demand is due to ripe conditions in the overall real-estate environment, rather than speculation by brokers.
The increase in housing prices and the number of construction projects is “reasonable,” and this is not a good time for the government to curb prices, Chang said, calling on the government to respect the free market.
It cannot be denied that the rebound is mostly related to real-estate investment triggered by hot money and a low interest rate.
It is more difficult to understand why it is “reasonable” that prices remain so high.
The housing price-to-income ratio is a global index used to measure a family’s ability to purchase a home.
Most local and international experts believe that home prices are reasonable when a household can purchase a new 30 ping (about 100m2) home at five to seven times its annual income.
However, in Taiwan the ratio has surged from 4.4 times in 2002 to 8.62 times so far this year. As for Taipei, the figure surged from 5.8 times to 13.94 times during the same period.
Average annual household income in Taipei is about NT$1.6 million [US$55,409]. This means a hardworking family would only be able to afford a new 30 ping home at NT$800,000 per ping if they did not spend a single dollar on food, drinks or other things for the next 14 years.
Be it the 8.62 to 13.94 price-to-income ratio in Taiwan or the mortgage burden-to-income rate of 30 to 50 percent, these figures are high in comparison to the rest of the world.
There is no doubt that housing prices in Taiwan are too high, and it makes sense that the government should take action to make the housing market a little “healthier.”
As housing prices continue to rise, the threshold for young people to buy a home is out of reach, making many of them despair about their future. This is bad for the nation’s long-term economic development and competitiveness.
Besides, the high housing prices have made Taiwan’s low birthrate — a “national security issue” — even worse, which could result in a vicious economic circle.
Wei Shih-chang
Yilan County
Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger, 97, is still intellectually sharp enough to offer his insights on the security situation facing the world. Last month, in a virtual talk with the Economic Club of New York, he turned his attention to the increasingly dangerous confrontation between the US and the People’s Republic of China. In his view, if the two powers do not find a way to manage their rising tensions, “we will slide into a situation similar to World War I.” However, the legendary sage is more than a half-century late in recognizing the very real prospect of a
Ezra Vogel is a well-known figure in American academia. For many decades he was a professor of social sciences at Harvard University, and in the 1970s and 1990s he was director of the university’s Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies. His work primarily focused on China, Japan and Chinese-Japanese relations. That is why it is surprising that he suddenly has some advice for President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on how to conduct relations with China. Vogel has no background in Taiwan’s history, and knows little about the country and its people. In an interview published on Tuesday last week in the Chinese-language, pro-unification magazine
All nations have narratives, but not all national narratives are accurate. Some might be exaggerated to express a point, some might breezily gloss over historical facts in making jingoistic claims and some are just downright false. One of those that belongs in the false category is a past narrative, which is still celebrated by some in Taiwan: It falls on Oct. 25 and is called “Retrocession Day.” The narrative of Retrocession Day was begun and consistently fostered by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) to bolster its image and right to rule. This became important to the KMT after it lost the
The government has stood its ground regarding Indonesian demands that Taiwanese employers should shoulder part of the pre-departure costs of migrant workers, stating on Monday that it would not accept these one-sided terms. However, other than reiterating for the past few months that this is not acceptable, there does not seem to be any concrete progress on the issue. Indonesia first announced the changes on July 30, when it said it was ready to send workers abroad after a nearly four-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that it had reached agreements with 14 countries, including Taiwan, on the supply