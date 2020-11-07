Putin’s economic goals face reality

By Sergei Guriev





In the past few weeks, macroeconomic forecasters have presented new, more optimistic global predictions for this year and next year. Given the rising second wave of COVID-19 infections and deaths in much of the world, grimmer forecasts are likely to replace them soon.

However, even the relatively sanguine outlooks provide little hope for economies like Russia, which was stagnating well before the pandemic.

To be sure, on Sept. 30, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development published a relatively hopeful official forecast: Its baseline scenario is that GDP would contract by 3.9 percent this year, but would average 3.2 percent annual growth from next year to 2023.

Yet the ministry has a track record of being excessively optimistic.

The Accounts Chamber of Russia — another government agency, led by former Russian minister of finance Aleksei Kudrin — criticized the ministry’s bright forecast.

The chamber has a far more somber outlook: a 4.5 percent decline in GDP this year, and average annual growth of only 2 to 2.2 percent from next year to 2023.

This is more closely aligned with the IMF’s expectation of a 4.1 percent drop this year, and 2.4 percent annual growth from next year to 2023, slowing down to 1.8 percent by 2025.

The reason for the discrepancy among these forecasts is entirely political. When Russian President Vladimir Putin began his latest term in May 2018, he promised a rate of GDP growth higher than the world average, thereby expanding Russia’s share of the global economic pie.

This is not a particularly ambitious target for a middle-income country, but Russia has failed to achieve it — and not just because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Well before the pandemic began, a broad consensus had emerged among Russia watchers that without institutional reforms, annual GDP growth rates would remain stuck at about 1.5 to 2 percent — lower than global growth. Putin’s government was clearly unwilling and unable to undertake such reforms.

As a result, IMF forecasters have made clear, Russia’s share of the global economy — whether calculated in nominal terms or adjusted for purchasing power parity (PPP) — would continue to shrink in the coming years.

This clearly precludes Putin’s other much-hyped economic goal: to become one of the world’s top-five economies.

In nominal terms, Russia remains the world’s 11th-largest economy, and is unlikely to break into the top 10 in the foreseeable future. So Putin has been aiming to make Russia a top-five economy in PPP terms — a metric commonly used for evaluating living standards, not an economy’s overall size.

This goal would seem eminently achievable: Last year, Russia ranked sixth in the world in PPP terms. No more. According to the IMF’s latest forecast, Russia will continue to lag behind Germany — which holds the fifth spot — in the coming years.

At this point, not even Putin can pretend that Russia has a chance of cracking the top five, and he dropped the goal in July, blaming the COVID-19 crisis. Of course, the entire world is confronting the same crisis, which implies that relative goals should not be affected.

Putin also announced that the 2024 deadlines for the targets he had set in 2018 were now shifted to 2030. Even here, the COVID-19 crisis is a poor excuse.

After all, it is not as if Russia has implemented strict nationwide lockdown measures, temporarily sacrificing growth for the sake of public health. Putin did announce a six-week “nonworking holiday” last spring. The state offered very limited economic support for small businesses and households during this quasi-lockdown.

Totaling about 1 percent of GDP, Russia’s measures were an order of magnitude less than what the US and Europe provided.

Unlike their Western counterparts when they faced lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders, Russians thus had little choice but to continue working — a fact borne out by Google mobility data.

Putin then ended the partial lockdown early, in order to hold the vote on amending the Russian constitution to remove presidential term limits, thereby ensuring that he would never have to leave office.

The Kremlin’s soft-and-stingy approach to the pandemic saved the Russian state money. Despite lower oil prices, Russia’s rainy day National Welfare Fund stands at 12 percent of GDP — higher than at the start of the pandemic, but at what cost?

It is impossible to know precisely, as Russia undercounts infections, misclassifies deaths, and delays reporting. Yet the increase in mortality, compared with past years, suggests that the numbers are huge.

By this measure, Aleksei Raksha, a former demographer at the Russian Federal State Statistics Service, said that official data are underestimating COVID-19 mortality by a factor of three.

With about 115,000 excess deaths in April to September, Russia could have a higher per capita COVID-19 mortality rate than the US or any other European country. Given Russia’s relative isolation, this could be blamed only on policy.

These failures would have far-reaching implications for Russians and the world. With Putin’s regime unable to secure public support based on quality-of-life improvements, it would invest more in censorship, propaganda and foreign adventurism. The Kremlin would try to convince Russians that, whatever his shortcomings, Putin is by far their best option — not least to confront external enemies.

One can only hope that Putin’s quintessential informational autocracy would be swept away by rising Internet penetration and distrust of official media, making the official narrative increasingly difficult to sell.

Sergei Guriev is an economics professor at the Paris Institute of Political Studies and former chief economist of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and rector of the New Economic School in Moscow.

Copyright: Project Syndicate