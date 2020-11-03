Ian Easton On Taiwan: Think China’s aggression is alarming now? Just wait

Things have gotten tense in the Taiwan Strait this year and few observers seem to understand why. Almost every article written on the Chinese Communist Party’s political and military provocations toward Taiwan say basically the same thing: specific events or triggers occurred that caused China to react and ratchet up tensions. Sometimes the culprit is Taiwan’s presidential elections. Sometimes it’s an arms sales announcement. Sometimes it’s an official US State Department visit to that otherwise diplomatically-isolated country. The result is always the same: China got angry and lashed out. As an explanatory tool, action-reaction dynamics are attractive. But they are shallow and misleading