Things have gotten tense in the Taiwan Strait this year and few observers seem to understand why. Almost every article written on the Chinese Communist Party’s political and military provocations toward Taiwan say basically the same thing: specific events or triggers occurred that caused China to react and ratchet up tensions. Sometimes the culprit is Taiwan’s presidential elections. Sometimes it’s an arms sales announcement. Sometimes it’s an official US State Department visit to that otherwise diplomatically-isolated country. The result is always the same: China got angry and lashed out. As an explanatory tool, action-reaction dynamics are attractive. But they are shallow and misleading
Some time ago, an article was published in the Chinese-language media about a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) chairperson’s low-key visit to meet members of Indian think tanks, and the business and industrial communities, to discuss how Taiwan-India exchanges could help both nations. The article analyzed the huge potential such exchanges could have in terms of trade, education, technology, democracy, security and military affairs. It was written in 2012, and the then-DPP chairperson was President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). Little has changed regarding the article’s main points, despite the eight intervening years. What has changed is the international context and the apparent openness
On the day before Double Ten National Day, the Gulei Port Economic Development Zone Administrative Committee in Zhangzhou, China, and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) jointly issued an announcement banning navigation in an unprecedented way: Live-fire exercises would be conducted in Chinese internal waters east of the Gurei Peninsula from Oct. 13 to 17. This was the closest live-fire exercise to Taiwan since the Chinese Ministry of National Defense announced on Aug. 13 that it would demonstrate “multi-unit and multi-directional systemized actual combat drills” in the Taiwan Strait — both the north and south ends. PLA exercises in the Yellow
International travel during this age of COVID-19 can induce a jarring culture shock. Recently, I flew out of the UK, a state with one of the worst cases and deaths per million population figures, and into Taiwan, a country with one of the best records for containing the spread of the disease. Off the ramp in Taipei, I am steered to a line for non-residents who need to quarantine, which is everyone. I pay NT$1,000 for a 30-day 4G mobile phone number, I confirm my quarantine details and contacts, go through customs, collect my luggage and am steered to a