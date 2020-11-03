[ LETTER ]

No right to criticize

Air force pilot Captain Chu Kuan-meng (朱冠甍) was killed after ejecting from a fighter jet from Taitung County’s Chihhang Air Base. He was a martyr, dying for the cause of protecting Taiwan’s airspace, and deserves our gratitude and respect for giving his life for us.

The single reason the armed forces need to always be on the alert is the world’s troublemaker, China, on the other side of the Taiwan Strait, trying to distract from its own domestic woes and the pressure of governance by sending fighter jets over to test Taiwan on a daily basis. Taiwan has never done anything to provoke China, and yet has to launch jets to intercept China’s incoming provocations just to ensure that the integrity of our airspace is protected.

The US and India are now pushing back against China, but Beijing does little in response, while Taiwan, which has shown nothing but goodwill toward Beijing, is obliged to deal with its bellicosity. It really is infuriating.

What is the reason that our military equipment is perpetually in need of updating, that we are still using World War II-era fighters, tanks and ships?

For the answer, one need look no further than the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), which has blocked three military equipment procurement plans on 69 occasions, and retired generals such as KMT Legislator Wu Sz-huai (吳斯懷).

It is possible to criticize Taiwan’s military equipment and battle readiness, but KMT politicians, former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and Wu have no right to do so. During Ma’s two terms in office he essentially abdicated military strength to accommodate his pro-China pivot.

Meanwhile, China-sympathizing retired generals, such as Wu, had control over military resources and strength during their military careers, and are now milking the state coffers in their retirement, all the while doing down Taiwan’s military in their attempts to coddle up to the Chinese Communist Party, like so many leeches are.

The national security government agencies and the Legislative Yuan should introduce amendments to punish politicians and retired generals who are acting as the mouthpiece of a hostile nation, and to allow demobbed pilots to be called up for service when needed.

In addition, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) should make use of all military capabilities and technical expertise of trained personnel to create an efficient reserve force of active-duty military personnel to help protect our nation.

Lin Chin-kuo

New Taipei City