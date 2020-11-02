[ LETTER ]

Council an example for US

The US carried out a blitzkrieg appointment to the US Supreme Court designed to consolidate a conservative majority and to create a means for US President Donald Trump to snatch victory from a possible electoral defeat.

As a result, the US Democratic Party advocates increasing the number of Supreme Court justices. In such a situation, the US might want to investigate the system employed by the Council of Grand Justices, the Taiwanese equivalent of the Supreme Court.

There are 15 grand justices who serve for a single eight-year term. At the end of their term, they must step down and are generally not eligible for reappointment.

This would seem to be a better system for the US than life-time appointment and justices serving well into their senior years.

Bill Sharp

Visiting scholar at National Taiwan University and Taiwan Fellow