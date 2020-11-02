Thailand’s military-dominated government responded to pro-democracy protests initiated by the Free People movement by imposing a state of emergency from Oct. 15 to 22.
The protesters have used social media to mobilize, pool resources and speak to the international community, much like Hong Kong’s “Umbrella movement” and Taiwan’s Sunflower movement, both of which took place in 2014.
However, when seen in a broader national and social context, Thailand is now at a decisive stage as to whether it can proceed toward genuine democracy.
The background to the protests in Thailand is very similar to that of the Wild Lily student movement in March 1990.
The authoritarian Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government that the Wild Lily movement faced and the Thai government of today have a common history of fighting communism.
This task fell to the army in Taiwan and the Village Guards in Thailand. Although they both prevented their nations from going communist, this also led the two countries’ rulers — the monarchy in Thailand and the family of presidents Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) and his son Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) — to consolidate their power through long-standing patron-client relations with the military.
Furthermore, the authoritarian KMT and Thailand’s current government based their legitimacy on economic development, and only later did they institute some liberalizing reforms.
The two countries’ societies were free, but not democratic. The two student movements differ from social movements in general by having strong demands regarding the state, such as limiting the power of the monarchy in Thailand, dissolving the “Ten-thousand-year National Assembly” in Taiwan and rewriting their constitutions.
The Wild Lily movement ended peacefully after just 10 days, largely thanks to then-president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), who kept the promises he made to the students.
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, in contrast, has shown little willingness to concede to the student movement or engage in dialogue. This could cause Thailand to get bogged down in confrontation and attrition, with no progress toward democracy.
One can imagine a couple of scenarios that might have happened had there been no Lee in Taiwan. One is that there was a family successor to the two Chiangs. In that case, Taiwan’s democracy might have evolved into something like that of today’s Singapore, which is dominated by the family of former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew (李光耀) and remains highly authoritarian.
The second scenario was that while there was no family successor to the Chiang, the mainstream Mainlander faction of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) had remained in charge. Rich and powerful Mainlanders might have come to occupy a position equivalent to some other countries’ aristocracies by monopolizing power in close collaboration with the military and converging with the military to suppress society’s demands for reform.
Under such scenarios, Taiwan’s democracy today might not be much different from that of Thailand.
Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos famously said: “Cleverness is a gift, kindness is a choice. Gifts are easy, [but] choices can be hard.”
Likewise, for dictators who stand at a crossroads on the road to democracy, “clinging on to power comes naturally, but giving government back to the people is a choice. Wielding authority is easy, but promoting democracy can be hard.”
Fan Shuo-ming is a senior administrative specialist at National Chengchi University.
Translated by Julian Clegg
