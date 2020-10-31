[ LETTER ]

Puyuma derailment report

Two years after the Oct. 21, 2018, derailment of a Puyuma Express train in Yilan County, in which 18 people died and 215 were injured, the Taiwan Transportation Safety Board has published its final investigative report.

The report identifies 18 shortcomings on the part of the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) that need to be rectified.

The shortcomings concern train drivers, schedulers and inspectors, but still more problems have to do with the operating systems.

The TRA released its own investigative report about a month after the accident. The conclusion of that report was: “This accident would not have happened if problems or abnormalities could have been effectively dealt with at the time.”

The TRA report said that the personnel who operated the Puyuma Express handled the situation improperly and the accident would not have happened if the train had been stopped immediately. This conclusion was clearly aimed at making scapegoats of the personnel involved.

Thankfully, the safety board has delved more thoroughly into the details of the accident and said that not all the blame can be put on the driver for driving the train too fast. This makes the safety board’s report a bit fairer than that of the TRA.

The board identifies five shortcomings on the part of Sumitomo Corp, the Japanese company that built the Puyuma trains, including that its maintenance manual was not clear enough.

This stands in contrast with Sumitomo’s previous statement that there were “oversights” in the train’s design. That was a strange choice of words. You have to wonder why the company did not say “faults,” “defects” or “poor design.”

Sumitomo also tried to shift the blame to the TRA. The company admitted minor faults while it said it did not make major ones, adding that it would be hard for the TRA to claim compensation.

There are many questions concerning the Puyuma Express train itself. Who made the final decision to purchase these trains from Japan? Who inspected the trains when they were delivered and decided to go ahead with the contract?

These questions need to be thoroughly investigated to clarify with whom the blame lies.

However, before this could be done, when TRA employees on Facebook voiced their suspicion about various oversights on the part of the TRA, they were warned not to express their opinions outside the company, as they might be punished.

This situation brings to mind the South Korean movie The Discloser, which portrays corruption in the South Korean armed forces.

In the plot, armed forces officers are suspected of taking kickbacks for purchasing inferior products for essential military uses, even including obsolete items that are put back into circulation, and this eventually leads to the death of a pilot in a plane crash.

To hide the truth, the military blames the pilot for the crash, but the newly appointed head of the Korean Ministry of Defense’s supplies department discovers what is going on. When he tries to stop it, he becomes the target of threats and false accusations.

However, he refuses to be intimidated, even by high-ranking officers, and eventually exposes the scandal.

The plot of The Discloser is very similar to the Puyuma affair.

As in the movie, we need to find out who made the key decisions and whether there was any corruption. If the train’s design was faulty, but those responsible still signed the contract and let it go ahead, leading to the death of 18 people, then it would be a case of putting Taiwanese at risk. In that case, the decisionmakers cannot evade responsibility for what happened.

As in the movie, the TRA blamed the accident on operational procedures, mechanical equipment, organizational management and the circumstances. It portrayed the driver’s actions as the main cause of the accident, just as high-ranking military officers in The Discloser accused the pilot.

Former minister of transportation and communications Wu Hong-mo (吳宏謀) promised to thoroughly investigate the Puyuma derailment. The safety board’s report has been released, and in the meantime, Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) has succeeded Wu.

Nothing in the report says that senior TRA officials and those responsible for purchasing, testing and certifying the trains did anything wrong. It is still far from clear who is to blame.

Does anyone really accept that this new report tells the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth?

Wu Hung-hsin

Chiayi County