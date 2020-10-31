The Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) Central Committee wrapped up its fifth plenum on Thursday, with Xinhua news agency and international media detailing the party’s promises and goals for its next five-year plan, including “Taiwan’s reunification with the mainland” and “peaceful cross-strait development.”
The list of promises was the only thing the media could report, as the details, still to be worked out by China’s National Development and Reform Commission, are not to be revealed until the next annual meeting of the National People’s Congress next year.
One thing of note in the committee’s communique on Thursday was that although many of the goals were for 15 years down the road — for example, building a great socialist culture by 2035 — while a target date of 2049 was set for becoming “a modern socialist nation,” which not so coincidentally would be the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the People’s Republic of China.
However, even at the news conference held yesterday in Beijing by several ministers and senior government officials to discuss all those goals, the emphasis was on buzzwords and a retrofitting of long-held ambitions that only served to highlight what a shell game the CCP’s five-year plans continue to be.
Chinese Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang (王志剛) grandly proclaimed that the nation needed a new development concept, because it had entered a new development phase — but all he meant was that the new five-year plan, China’s 14th, would have a chapter focused on technology.
Otherwise, the officials talked about prioritizing the quality of economic development, achieving technological self-reliance, strengthening the domestic market, continuing to open up to foreign investment, raising incomes, reforming property rights, further integrating Hong Kong and Macau with the rest of the nation, improving the social security system, and implementing Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) idea of “dual circulation” for the economy.
Of course, the officials had plenty to say about the wisdom and guidance of Xi, the CCP’s general secretary, who had not only served as “helmsman” for the nation’s success in battling the COVID-19 pandemic, but had “personally made changes, and approved the draft” five-year plan and the “2035 vision.”
However, combating the rural-urban gap has been one of the party’s top goals for decades, but it has yet to achieve it, just like property rights reform — something that the party itself, from low-level cadres to high-level officials, continues to hinder.
One goal that the CCP could actually achieve is the Central Committee’s plan to start holding regularly scheduled news conferences, to be held in addition to those organized by the State Council, as a way of upholding the party’s overall leadership.
In case anyone was worried that the public might not be able to tell the difference between the briefings, officials said that there would be a helpful color scheme — the party’s news conferences would have a red background, while the government’s events would continue to use blue as a background color.
Cynics might wonder if that decision was a nod to The East is Red (東方紅), the 1960s song that was a paean to Mao Zedong (毛澤東), Xi’s role model.
It is hard not to be cynical when one of the reasons an official said the public could have confidence in the CCP’s goals was that a survey had shown that the party and the Chinese government had a 95 percent approval rating, “the highest in the world,” and proof of the superiority of China’s political system.
However, the only concrete goal spelled out in the communique and the news conference was Xi’s plan to stay in power past 2022, when he would normally be expected to step down after 10 years as general secretary, followed by leaving the presidency in 2023 — and that is a problem for Taiwan, given his desire to outdo Mao in the PRC’s history books by “returning Taiwan to the motherland.”
In a Facebook post on Wednesday last week, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taipei City Councilor Hsu Chiao-hsin (徐巧芯) wrote: “The KMT must fall for Taiwan to improve.’ Allow me to ask the question again: Is this really true?” It matters not how many times Hsu asks the question, my answer will always be the same: “Yes, the KMT must be toppled for Taiwan to improve.” In the lengthy Facebook post, titled “What were those born in the 1980s guilty of?” Hsu harked back to the idealistic aspirations of the 2014 Sunflower movement before heaping opprobrium on the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP)
The scuffle between Chinese embassy staffers in Fiji and a Taiwanese diplomat at a Republic of China (ROC) Double Ten National Day celebration has turned into a public relations opportunity for the government, Beijing and the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). Although the incident occurred on Oct. 8, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) downplayed it, only for the story to be picked up by the foreign media, forcing the ministry to respond. The public and opposition parties asked why the government had failed to remonstrate more strongly in the first instance. It is still unclear whether the ministry missed a trick
US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, former US vice president Joe Biden, are holding their final debate tonight. In their foreign policy debate, China is sure to be a major issue of contention for the two candidates. Here are several questions the moderator should pose to the candidates: For both: In the first televised US presidential debates in 1960, then-Democratic candidate John F. Kennedy and his Republican counterpart, Richard Nixon, were asked whether the US should intervene if communist China attacked Taiwan’s outlying islands of Kinmen and Matsu. Kennedy said no, unless the main island of Taiwan was also attacked.
For most of us, the colorful, otherworldly marinescapes of coral reefs are as remote as the alien landscapes of the moon. We rarely, if ever, experience these underwater wonderlands for ourselves — we are, after all, air-breathing, terrestrial creatures mostly cocooned in cities. It is easy not to notice the perilous state they are in: We have lost 50 percent of coral reefs in the past 20 years and more than 90 percent are expected to die by 2050, a presentation at the Ocean Sciences Meeting in San Diego, California, earlier this year showed. As the oceans heat further and