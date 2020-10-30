Since that fateful morning of Jan. 7, 2015, the day of the Charlie Hebdo massacre, it sometimes feels as if we French are living our lives between terrorist assaults, each as vile as the previous, but each more poignant in its viciousness and symbolism. When we think that it cannot get any worse, a new attack proves us wrong.
In the past five years, Islamists in France have targeted and murdered journalists, cartoonists, police officers, soldiers, Jews, young people at a concert, soccer fans, families at a Bastille Day fireworks show, an 86-year-old priest celebrating mass in his little Normandy church, tourists at a Christmas market — the list goes on.
On Oct. 16, a history teacher was beheaded while walking home from his school in the quiet town of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, about 35km north of Paris.
The speed with which we learned the facts sharpened the blow, deepened our emotions and focused our minds: The teacher, Samuel Paty, was murdered by an 18-year-old refugee of Chechen origin for having shown satirical cartoons, some of them caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed, during a history lesson about the freedoms of speech and conscience.
We tried to process the facts that we were given. We had to read and hear the words several times; they just did not add up.
A history teacher had just been beheaded in France for teaching his pupils tolerance and the use of a critical mind?
Worse was to come: His murder was the result of a campaign of hatred and misinformation led by a few bigoted parents and relayed on social media by a well-known imam.
Children could see the shock on adults’ faces, they could feel their seething anger.
They asked what had happened, but how can we tell them? We gritted our teeth, swallowed hard and gave them the news. The country went to bed thinking about its history and its teachers.
There are very few countries where the figure of the history teacher is more symbolic and powerful than in France. Since the Third Republic in the early 1880s took education from the hands of the church, and made it free, mandatory and secular, its peaceful infantry of teachers has been the nation’s bedrock.
Their task was clear: to spread the values of the enlightenment to the remotest parts of France — in other words, to open young minds to the world around them in all its complexity.
Young, devoted teachers were thus trained by the state not only to educate children, but to root out superstition from the classroom. State schools became the places where French entered as infants and left as citizens.
The church was still free to teach children in its schools, but those were closely monitored by the state and had to scrupulously follow the national curriculum.
BLACK HUSSARS
These first generations of teachers were nicknamed the “black hussars of the republic” because they wore a black uniform during their training years and looked decidedly solemn.
They had to. Everywhere they were posted, the teachers had to gain ground opposite the local priest who continued to exert a powerful influence.
Wholly dedicated to their civilizing mission, those “black hussars” and their heirs, such as Samuel Paty, succeeded in emancipating minds. They did it with a heightened sense of duty and sacrifice.
Thanks to them, religion was eventually relegated to the spiritual realm. They had successfully destroyed the church’s aspirations to weigh in on France’s political life and choices.
Like many of my compatriots, I have in the past two weeks been thinking about what I owe my teachers, and my history teachers in particular. I looked back with tenderness at their many quirks.
One was always dressed in red or green, from head to toe. We thought that he was either a communist or an environmental advocate, only that he could not quite make up his mind.
There was another, Pierre de Panafieu. I was 13 and, just as for Paty’s pupils, this was the year I learned about Voltaire, Jean-Jacques Rousseau, Denis Diderot and the French Revolution.
Of all disciplines, history is the one telling us that we have the power to change our destiny, whether we are sons of peasants or daughters of the bourgeoisie.
Powerful stuff for young minds. It was like being struck by lightning. I would go to his class with the elation of an explorer about to discover a continent.
I remember where I sat, the color of my fountain pen and the southeastern light from the window. I remember every detail vividly, as you do when something momentous is taking place in your life.
He was softly spoken, with a kind smile — a man of quiet passion and quick wit. All the while he was, effortlessly, making us free thinkers and citizens. We just did not know yet.
A century after they helped tame religion’s interference in our public life, French teachers find themselves again at the vanguard of a new fight against obscurantism. They need energy, courage and determination, just like the “black hussars” before them. They also need the whole nation behind them.
That is the least we can do, for we now know what we owe them: free thinking.
Agnes Poirier is a Paris-based political commentator, writer and critic.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday last week, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taipei City Councilor Hsu Chiao-hsin (徐巧芯) wrote: “The KMT must fall for Taiwan to improve.’ Allow me to ask the question again: Is this really true?” It matters not how many times Hsu asks the question, my answer will always be the same: “Yes, the KMT must be toppled for Taiwan to improve.” In the lengthy Facebook post, titled “What were those born in the 1980s guilty of?” Hsu harked back to the idealistic aspirations of the 2014 Sunflower movement before heaping opprobrium on the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP)
The scuffle between Chinese embassy staffers in Fiji and a Taiwanese diplomat at a Republic of China (ROC) Double Ten National Day celebration has turned into a public relations opportunity for the government, Beijing and the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). Although the incident occurred on Oct. 8, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) downplayed it, only for the story to be picked up by the foreign media, forcing the ministry to respond. The public and opposition parties asked why the government had failed to remonstrate more strongly in the first instance. It is still unclear whether the ministry missed a trick
US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, former US vice president Joe Biden, are holding their final debate tonight. In their foreign policy debate, China is sure to be a major issue of contention for the two candidates. Here are several questions the moderator should pose to the candidates: For both: In the first televised US presidential debates in 1960, then-Democratic candidate John F. Kennedy and his Republican counterpart, Richard Nixon, were asked whether the US should intervene if communist China attacked Taiwan’s outlying islands of Kinmen and Matsu. Kennedy said no, unless the main island of Taiwan was also attacked.
For most of us, the colorful, otherworldly marinescapes of coral reefs are as remote as the alien landscapes of the moon. We rarely, if ever, experience these underwater wonderlands for ourselves — we are, after all, air-breathing, terrestrial creatures mostly cocooned in cities. It is easy not to notice the perilous state they are in: We have lost 50 percent of coral reefs in the past 20 years and more than 90 percent are expected to die by 2050, a presentation at the Ocean Sciences Meeting in San Diego, California, earlier this year showed. As the oceans heat further and