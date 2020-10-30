[ LETTER ]

Furthering traditional music

The global entertainment industry has taken a considerable hit this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the performing arts market was thrown into darkness overnight, with no light at the end of the tunnel.

Taiwan is lucky to be one of the few countries maintaining a level of normality, mainly due to the efforts of Taiwanese in containing the spread of the virus. This year’s Golden Melody Awards for Traditional Arts and Music went ahead as usual on Saturday last week, but this fact cannot hide the shrinking of the performing arts market or the declining number of works taking part.

National Center for Traditional Arts director Chen Chi-ming (陳濟民) told a news conference for the qualifying rounds that the number of participating acts dropped by 35 percent from last year, with all indications pointing to next year having an even more serious decline due to the effects of the pandemic.

Does this mean that the quality of entries would also decline? Would online performances and digital works be allowed to register?

Originally part of the Golden Melody Awards, the Golden Melody Awards for Traditional Arts and Music was turned into an independent event to distinguish between the awards for popular music and those for traditional music.

There are two award categories: a publishing category, comprising “non-popular music,” and a theatrical performance category, comprising new renditions of works. The two categories deal with different types of performances and yet they have been presented together ever since the center began hosting the awards in 2014.

However, this is a lazy way of organizing it.

The center should carve a new category off the theatrical performance category, creating a “traditional performance” category, perhaps modeled on the Tony Awards in the US. This would enable the non-popular music and theatrical performance categories to be truly separate, and to have their own specialist category and judging standards.

Non-popular music should also not be lumped in with the publishing category, because the music market and the CD production market are quite different.

Regarding the theatrical performance category, I have noticed that the qualifying and winning acts still tend to be the more famous artists and groups, who have more resources and opportunities at their disposal than the smaller acts.

These established names do not really benefit from the awards, nor do the awards affect their ticket sales to any large degree — and it certainly does little to nurture the relatively unknown acts.

Instead of putting on resplendent awards ceremonies every year, it would be better for the center to pour its efforts into subsidizing the arts, boosting ticket sales, nurturing local acts and providing practical business counseling. This would improve market demand and the profile of the traditional arts.

Yang Min-wei

Taipei