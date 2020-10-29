[ LETTER ]

Military reservists

Amid the frequent incursions by Chinese People’s Liberation Army jets and an aircraft carrier across the median line of the Taiwan Strait over the past few months, Taiwanese have been assured by the Ministry of National Defense that the idea of augmenting the nation’s forces with military reservists is being discussed.

The only thing is that this is tantamount to closing the stable door after the horse has bolted. It is aimed at mitigating the glaring failings in the current military recruitment system and would likely not have any significant effect.

Simply put, Taiwan’s conscription system only requires four months of military service, and the conscripts, within a year of being demobbed, would be hard pressed to disassemble and reassemble their own rifle, let alone operate a Browning .50 caliber machine gun, to speak nothing of being asked to go out onto the battlefield in an actual conflict.

Secondly, above and beyond these inherent shortcomings, the reservists are people past their prime, dragged off of “Civvy Street” for a two-week refresher course that we are expected to believe would make up for the four-month training of the conscripts.

This is fooling nobody. Why is the ministry even considering bringing in reserves before it is even addressing the failings of the recruitment system?

As I am sure everyone is aware, conscripts reporting for compulsory military service are generally under 20 years of age, young and vital, and at the perfect age to receive military training. How does this compare with people without training, who rely on an annual dosage of beautifully presented nutritious soup?

Even more importantly, military training is not simply about learning how to operate a weapon, it is about cultivating inner strength, discipline, the ability to work as part of a team, and knowledge about strategy and tactics.

How are people expected to acquire the necessary standards in two-week “training camps” after a four-month stint of military service?

Fang Ping-sheng

Taichung