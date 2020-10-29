Retrocession and finding a collective identity

By Tsai Chung-li 蔡仲禮





On Taiwan’s Retrocession Day on Sunday, China held academic seminars and the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) organized a commemorative event, drawing the ire of the Democratic Progressive Party, which said this made it clear that the Chinese Communist Party and the KMT sang the same tune.

According to the pan-blue camp, Taiwan’s “retrocession” represents liberation from colonialism.

However, the Chinese communists used the occasion to threaten Taiwanese independence advocates to not get too close to the West or push for independence. There is no end in sight to the animosity between the pan-blue and pan-green camps, and the communists.

Taiwan’s “retrocession” is a major watershed in the nation’s history. The nation’s history before “retrocession” is succinctly summed up by the nine flags hoisted in front of Fort San Domingo in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District (淡水), representing the nine nations that have governed Taiwan over the past four centuries.

During the 50 years of Japanese colonial rule, Taiwanese saw themselves distinct from the other ethnic group in power, and began asking: “Who are we?”

Taiwanese nationalist activist Tsai Pei-huo (蔡培火) famously said: “Taiwan is the Taiwan of the Taiwanese,” nursing a nascent subjective awareness of a Taiwanese identity.

This cultural and ethnic diversity has predestined Taiwanese to continuously explore this fundamental question.

The similarities and differences between ethnic Taiwanese and Chinese from China were crystallized in the replacement of the Japanese colonial flag with that of the Republic of China in 1945, and over the next 50 years the hearts of those who moved to this nation from China grew increasingly distant from those living across the Taiwan Strait, as the two nations developed along different trajectories.

The hundreds of thousands of soldiers who followed the KMT witnessed tumultuous times, giving them a collective sense of community difficult to eradicate.

For four decades after 1945, Taiwanese dared not speak of democracy. The powers-that-be were worried that the winds of democracy would overturn the ship of state, and ordinary people were kept under control, while dissidents turned to social movements to further their cause at great cost.

Today, 70 years after “retrocession,” with Taiwan having gone through democratization, liberation and localization, and having navigated many sensitive, complex issues related to ethnicity and the opposition of unification or independence, many still fear speaking about democracy.

How can the issue of national identity be safely broached in the context of Beijing’s hegemonic hectoring? Which interpretations are there to distinguish Chinese and Taiwanese nationalism?

Clearly, Taiwan’s ethnicities and their mutual tolerance do not sit well with a nationalism based on blood ties, class, intolerance and appeals to emotion.

Taiwanese nationalism can only be discussed within the framework of a civic nationalism characterized by core values such as freedom, democracy, human rights and tolerance if it is to have a future beyond the apposition of unification versus independence, and find a way to deal with cross-strait relations in a beneficial way.

The commemoration of Taiwan’s Retrocession Day ought to be a time to cherish the lessons of the nation’s troubled history, to respect people’s different memories and experiences, and to understand the differences and similarities between ethnic groups.

This is how the nation can move on to develop a collective Taiwanese identity.

Tsai Chung-li is an assistant professor at Kainan University.

Translated by Paul Cooper