A declining population comes with its benefits

By Tsao Yao-chun 曹耀鈞





The annual Double Yang (Double Nine) Festival for Honoring the Elderly (重陽敬老節) is increasingly taking on a special meaning. According to the UN World Population Prospects report, before the year 2050, 32 percent of countries in the world are to have shrinking populations.

However, there is no factual, persuasive evidence to suggest that societies with aging populations would be faced with a shortage of workforce.

Declining population numbers would actually be beneficial for individual workers, for three reasons.

First, as population numbers fall, employers would be faced with a shrinking pool from which to select employees, and individual workers’ salaries would rise. This would result in an increase in average per capita wealth, rather than a situation in which many people are scrambling for a limited number of jobs.

Second, with shrinking populations there would be relatively less pressure on land ownership. One only need look at where Taiwan is in the world rankings for population density to understand the logic of this.

Third, the government would be responsible for the health and welfare of a smaller population, and this would be reflected on guarantees of and improvements in the environment and quality of life.

While it is true that an aging society would also require more medical care provisions, which would increase costs.

However, this would also lead to more job opportunities in the care sector.

Many of the issues associated with an aging society are often exaggerated.

The latest international studies suggest that the social, economic and environmental benefits derived from the aging societies that are a result of declining population numbers would outstrip the costs of compensating for an aging society. This is because, even though people nowadays are living much longer, they are also working until they are older.

In addition, elderly people are healthier and more “youthful” than those in the past.

The aging demographic and lower birthrates are an avoidable global trend, and the government cannot deal with the resulting issues in isolation, for example by attempting to mitigate shrinking population numbers by simply encouraging young people to have more babies.

It is not necessarily true that the trend of population decline is bad, it is merely a question of policy approach.

Some people might believe that having more babies to bolster the population in the next generation would increase the source of tax revenue, but this is an extremely irresponsible and short-sighted way of viewing the situation.

The next generation’s swelling ranks will one day become old themselves.

If one were to follow that logic to its ultimate conclusion, then Taiwanese should supposedly be trying to increase the population unchecked, from 23 million to 100 million and beyond, for how else would the incessantly increasing number of old people be dealt with?

This logic, of the next generation providing for the current one, is ridiculous, and must be refuted. Good heavens, the taxation issue does not reside with population numbers, it lies with people of this generation putting away a larger proportion of their annual bonuses to look after themselves in the future.

The important thing is to improve the circumstances of the population and to expand the participation of older people in the workforce. That is how the issue should be approached.

Tsao Yao-chun is a researcher with the Chinese Association of Public Affairs Management.

Translated by Paul Cooper