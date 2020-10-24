The COVID-19 pandemic has created a new context for widespread protectionism in international trade, reinforcing the tendency to move away from a laissez-faire business model to a slightly more state-managed economy.
For months, the US-China diplomatic stalemate has left Hong Kong’s top officials confused, powerless and indecisive.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s (林鄭月娥) reaction to the bilateral rivalries was not her finest hour.
Geopolitical complexities make it impossible for the territory to look ahead in a deeply polarized landscape. In addition, health is taking precedence over wealth.
In a post-COVID era, many national leaders are skeptical of laissez-faire as the necessary path toward prosperity.
Although trade barriers are nothing new to Hong Kong, it cannot remain neutral and is becoming an incidental casualty amid worsening US-China relations.
In this volatile environment, Hong Kong officials and business leaders are hoping to use the trade diplomacy mechanism to get the best deals.
Today, Hong Kong and Chinese exports to the US are reportedly subject to quotas and tariffs. These constraints have prompted local industries to adjust to future uncertainty.
With the loss of profit from the manufacturing sector, Hong Kong entrepreneurs are shifting their investment into social media technologies in the Pearl River Delta.
The optimal timing of making such a strategic business adjustment is of great significance.
Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the founding of Shenzhen as a special economic zone last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) urged Hong Kong to raise fresh capital for Shenzhen’s transition into a major global financial and high-tech powerhouse.
Effective planning across regional government bureaucracies is always a key to success. Even though infrastructure upgrades and environmental sustainability are at the top of official agendas, Beijing has yet to launch a new regional body that embraces different interest groups, professional bodies and the civic sector in the decisionmaking process.
Evidently, China’s export-driven, labor-intensive system of industrialization has run its course. To avoid losing its edge, Hong Kong’s political and business leaders are eager to join hands with Shenzhen, utilizing the latter’s rich supply of cheap, talented and skilled labor to transform outdated businesses into knowledge-driven industries.
Only by doing so could the territory catch up with Taiwan’s thriving technological and financial sectors, and remain vibrant and competitive during these trying times.
Joseph Tse-hei Lee is a professor of history at Pace University in New York City.
In the closing weeks of 2000, an army of Singaporean government officials descended on Washington to make good on a handshake between then-US President Bill Clinton and Singaporean Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong (吳作棟). They had agreed to strike an FTA after a round of golf in Brunei that past November. Running a small city-state, Singapore’s leaders and their diplomats live with their ear to the ground, attuned to the slightest geopolitical movements. They were motivated then by a big-picture strategic concern — keeping the US embedded in their region. An FTA they thought would help do that. It worked. Clinton’s successor,
On Oct. 7, the Chinese embassy in New Delhi sent letters to the Indian media asking them to refrain from calling Taiwan a country while reporting on its 109th National Day, which fell on Saturday last week. This move backfired and, on the contrary, contributed to the immense popularity of Taiwan among Indians, leading to an outpouring of congratulations for it on Twitter. Asked about the letter, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said: “There is a free media that reports on issues as it sees fit.” Bharatiya Janata Party spokesman Tajinder Singh Bagga put up several banners outside the
On Oct. 6, the UN Committee on Human Rights released a statement on the concentration camps in China’s Xinjiang region in which at least 1 million Uighurs and other ethnic minorities are incarcerated. On the same day, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) was telling delegates at a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) meeting that “happiness among the people in Xinjiang is on the rise.” It was a stark reminder of the CCP’s longstanding practice of trampling on human rights and deceiving the world. In October last year, the Taiwan East Turkestan Association and the Taiwan Friends of Tibet held an event titled
In a Facebook post on Wednesday last week, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taipei City Councilor Hsu Chiao-hsin (徐巧芯) wrote: “The KMT must fall for Taiwan to improve.’ Allow me to ask the question again: Is this really true?” It matters not how many times Hsu asks the question, my answer will always be the same: “Yes, the KMT must be toppled for Taiwan to improve.” In the lengthy Facebook post, titled “What were those born in the 1980s guilty of?” Hsu harked back to the idealistic aspirations of the 2014 Sunflower movement before heaping opprobrium on the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP)