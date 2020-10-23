Gas use no laughing matter
These days, it is common for young people who go to nightclubs or parties to use cannabis or nitrous oxide (laughing gas). The latter is more common since cannabis is categorized as a “class 2” illegal narcotic under the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法), while laughing gas is neither illegal, nor classified as a controlled drug.
Students know that they cannot be punished for using laughing gas, and this is why many have taken to using it.
However, if a person inhales too much laughing gas, creating too high a concentration of nitrous oxide in their body, they get starved of oxygen and are at risk of dying from asphyxia.
Long-term use of laughing gas can lead to numbness, tinnitus, pulmonary emphysema, pneumothorax and other serious side effects.
Despite this, some students ignore these potential hazards in order to obtain a quick high and become addicted following repeated use, causing serious damage to their bodies.
Given the dangerous nature of laughing gas, it is heartening to see that the Taoyuan City Government has announced that it plans to register nitrous oxide as a controlled substance, making it the first local government in the nation to do so.
This means that vendors in Taoyuan will have to register every purchaser’s details, and that the hotel and entertainment industries will be obliged to report evidence of usage on their premises or face punishment.
This is a positive step forward.
Additionally, the Environmental Protection Administration in July announced that it intends to categorize nitrous oxide as a controlled substance and increase the fine for improper usage to NT$10 million (US$345,985).
The agency said it would make a detailed announcement about the measure in the near future, but it seems that central and local governments are finally taking the problem of laughing gas seriously.
In the last few years there have been a steady stream of laughing gas-induced fatalities, mostly students. This indicates that the inexpensive gas has become the “soft” drug of choice for students.
Both the central and local governments must move quickly to regulate and crack down on this disturbing trend.
Their actions should be complemented by increased education on the dangers of laughing gas by schools and parents, so that students clearly understand the effect using it would have on their bodies, and distinguish between the different ways to use laughing gas, to avoid misuse that could cause a lifetime of harm.
Chen Hung-hui
New Taipei City
No need to panic
The government-funded influenza vaccination program was partially suspended due to shortages following a surge in demand, igniting complaints about not being able to receive the shots immediately.
Both influenza and COVID-19 are caused by a coronavirus, so some scientists believe a flu vaccination could provide some protection so that patients will not become severely ill if infected by COVID-19.
This explains why demand for the flu vaccination this year exceeded the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s expectations.
The reason the ministry changed its practice to prioritize people aged 65 or older, and children aged six months to five years, is that not all of the 6.03 million doses of government-funded vaccine have been delivered yet, and the supply cannot meet the demand.
As temperatures in the northern hemisphere are falling, the spike in COVID-19 cases in Europe and the US is causing a panic.
Many Taiwanese have visited a local clinic several times seeking a flu shot only to find that the vaccine is unavailable. This has triggered public complaints, and even borough wardens are being scolded.
However, the ministry has bought enough vaccine doses for all who are eligible to get the free shots. People only have to be patient and wait for their turn.
Those who do not want to wait can choose a self-funded vaccine — there are 1.15 million doses available.
There is no urgent need to get a shot, but the effect of “hunger marketing” drives people to wait in long lines to get a shot.
Wearing a mask and observing social distancing is the best way to prevent influenza and COVID-19. Instead of worrying about weakening immunity, it is better to keep a positive mindset and wait for the vaccine to arrive.
Su Hui
Kaohsiung
In the closing weeks of 2000, an army of Singaporean government officials descended on Washington to make good on a handshake between then-US President Bill Clinton and Singaporean Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong (吳作棟). They had agreed to strike an FTA after a round of golf in Brunei that past November. Running a small city-state, Singapore’s leaders and their diplomats live with their ear to the ground, attuned to the slightest geopolitical movements. They were motivated then by a big-picture strategic concern — keeping the US embedded in their region. An FTA they thought would help do that. It worked. Clinton’s successor,
On Oct. 7, the Chinese embassy in New Delhi sent letters to the Indian media asking them to refrain from calling Taiwan a country while reporting on its 109th National Day, which fell on Saturday last week. This move backfired and, on the contrary, contributed to the immense popularity of Taiwan among Indians, leading to an outpouring of congratulations for it on Twitter. Asked about the letter, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said: “There is a free media that reports on issues as it sees fit.” Bharatiya Janata Party spokesman Tajinder Singh Bagga put up several banners outside the
Next month, on Nov. 3, US voters will go to the polls to pick their next president, a choice between former vice president Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term. Residents of Taiwan have to wonder how the two will differ in terms of the US’ future Taiwan policy and which will be better for Taiwan. What stands out about the former vice president is how little he has said about Taiwan, and that information about his views or his polices about US-Taiwan relations should be so scarce. That is unusual given that Biden has served in government
On Oct. 6, the UN Committee on Human Rights released a statement on the concentration camps in China’s Xinjiang region in which at least 1 million Uighurs and other ethnic minorities are incarcerated. On the same day, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) was telling delegates at a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) meeting that “happiness among the people in Xinjiang is on the rise.” It was a stark reminder of the CCP’s longstanding practice of trampling on human rights and deceiving the world. In October last year, the Taiwan East Turkestan Association and the Taiwan Friends of Tibet held an event titled