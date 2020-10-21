Media responsibility
CtiTV is seeking to have its license renewed. The pan-blue camp has accused the National Communications Commission (NCC) of planning to refuse it, sacrificing freedom of the press.
Even former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) has come out of hiding, saying: “The lack of an adversarial media is the mark of a totalitarian state. If CtiTV is shut down, then so is Taiwan’s democracy.”
One can hardly argue with the first part of Han’s statement.
However, a refusal to renew CtiTV’s license rests more on whether it engaged in misleading reports or excessive support of certain politicians. These are not the same as holding the government to account or defending democratic values.
CtiTV has run afoul of the NCC after two broadcasts last year, one about how Han’s wife, Lee Chia-fen (李佳芬), intervened to help Prime Supermarket and another about the magnitude of revenue losses among pomelo growers and sellers.
The commission accused the station of contravening the Satellite Broadcasting Act (衛星廣播電視法) by failing to verify information in the two reports, fining CtiTV NT$1.6 million (US$55,302). The company launched legal action against the NCC, but the Taipei High Administrative Court threw the case out.
What has any of this to do with holding the government to account?
The media are responsible for guiding public opinion and broadcasting facts, while maintaining balanced, fair reporting.
If a news firm is excessively biased toward a party or politician, and issues false reports to stir up trouble against a party, then it is seriously damaging the public interest and cannot hide behind protestations of “freedom of the press.”
The “adversarial” position of the media needs to be constructive, provide a reference point, be rational and be subject to public evaluation while remaining within the law.
Chen Han-wen
Taipei
In the closing weeks of 2000, an army of Singaporean government officials descended on Washington to make good on a handshake between then-US President Bill Clinton and Singaporean Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong (吳作棟). They had agreed to strike an FTA after a round of golf in Brunei that past November. Running a small city-state, Singapore’s leaders and their diplomats live with their ear to the ground, attuned to the slightest geopolitical movements. They were motivated then by a big-picture strategic concern — keeping the US embedded in their region. An FTA they thought would help do that. It worked. Clinton’s successor,
On Oct. 7, the Chinese embassy in New Delhi sent letters to the Indian media asking them to refrain from calling Taiwan a country while reporting on its 109th National Day, which fell on Saturday last week. This move backfired and, on the contrary, contributed to the immense popularity of Taiwan among Indians, leading to an outpouring of congratulations for it on Twitter. Asked about the letter, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said: “There is a free media that reports on issues as it sees fit.” Bharatiya Janata Party spokesman Tajinder Singh Bagga put up several banners outside the
Next month, on Nov. 3, US voters will go to the polls to pick their next president, a choice between former vice president Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term. Residents of Taiwan have to wonder how the two will differ in terms of the US’ future Taiwan policy and which will be better for Taiwan. What stands out about the former vice president is how little he has said about Taiwan, and that information about his views or his polices about US-Taiwan relations should be so scarce. That is unusual given that Biden has served in government
In her Double Ten National Day address, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took pride in making the claim that this year belongs to Taiwan — “2020 proud of Taiwan.” The essence of this sentimental assertion lies in the fact that this year has seen Taiwan beating its COVID-19 outbreak at the initial stage; it has witnessed Taiwan ducking the negative economic impact of the outbreak — its economy is doing rather well — and it has been a witness to David (Taiwan) taking on Goliaths (China and the WHO). This year, Taiwan has exposed to the world how power politics can