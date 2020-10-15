[ LETTER ]

Issues with fire report

A report from an investigation into a fire that broke out at a long-term care facility in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖) on Tuesday last week, which claimed the lives of three people, was obtained by the Liberty Times (sister paper of the Taipei Times), but the leaked report raises several questions.

It includes contradictory information on the ages of the deceased and no disciplinary action, despite clear oversight on the part of officials at the Taipei Social Welfare Department, the Taipei Department of Health and the Neihu District Office.

Since the fire, Taipei City councilors have strongly criticized city officials for carrying out their duties in a perfunctory manner and for offloading the responsibility of carrying out checks onto the public, through informants and tip-offs.

The Taipei City Government responded by saying that the report emphasized making improvements to the existing system, refining processes and encouraging the public, hospitals and borough wardens to report any concerns for inspection by the authorities.

The truth is that the city government’s negligence toward reports of suspect construction can be seen in the photographs of the Liberty Times story.

On the second floor of the building, large, illegally installed iron gratings can be seen on the windows. The illegal installation was reported in 2012, but at the time of the fire, the iron gratings were still in place.

On the third floor of the building, large balconies with protruding bay windows can be seen — further illegal construction — yet this indication that the building had been repurposed was never investigated by authorities.

It is fortunate that the fire did not spread to adjacent buildings, otherwise the number of casualties might have been much higher.

Do we want to live in a society where the safety of the public and their property is protected by government bureaucrats complying with the law? Or are we supposed to just rely on good luck?

The fact that we have illegal care homes in our capital city is nothing short of a national disgrace, yet city officials seem to believe they are blameless.

If they cannot even get something as basic as that right, what other aspects of their jobs do they treat with such disdain and incompetence?

The city government has said that it intends to prevent fires through “notification and further inspections by the relevant units.”

Instead, it should prioritize improving internal training, supervision and management practices that would prevent front-line employees from erroneously rejecting reports about suspect construction.

Management must fully investigate the reason behind each rejection and establish whether there exists a quid pro quo relationship or some other impropriety.

There must also be a review of the executive responsibility of the agency director, who stamps “no further action required” on case files.

The Taipei City Government needs to get its house in order, rather than shifting the responsibility of carrying out safety checks onto the public.

Niu Ming

Taipei