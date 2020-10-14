[ LETTER ]

Red, black haunt KMT

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) used a Facebook post on Saturday to ask whether the word Zhongguo (中國) should be removed from the party’s full name.

KMT Culture and Communications Committee deputy chairman Cheng Chao-hsin (鄭照新) responded by saying: “Reform [of the party] is the key focus, not changing its name.”

KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) on Sunday also sought to pour cold water on the idea, saying: “There is no consensus within the party at the current moment in time; reform is more important than changing the name of the party.”

If the KMT genuinely wants to reform itself, it is not rocket science: The party needs to “expel the red and banish the black.”

For the majority of people, when they look at the KMT in its current guise, the impression they have is of a party that is still pro-China (red) and still extremely opaque (black).

However, much of the party is in denial, and as a result, reform measures to date have centered around stabilizing its financial affairs, increasing youth participation, structural reform, cross-strait policy and changing its name.

The reforms are fundamentally misguided: All the work has been in vain, support for the party continues to be at rock-bottom and the KMT seems incapable of fighting an election. The prospect of the KMT returning to power has never seemed so remote.

In the past few weeks, a procession of KMT bigwigs, including former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起), retired generals, KMT legislators, pan blue-camp talking heads and China-based entertainers and “artists” have issued public statements that appear to praise China while belittling Taiwan.

At the same time, many of the KMT’s local representatives lack transparency and engage in underhand dealings with China.

The party’s actions have caused significant damage to the nation. If the KMT, in its current guise, were to gain the approval of a majority of the public in an election, then the reforms to the education system over the past few decades would have all been for nothing.

If the KMT could root out the “red and black” from within its ranks, it would certainly see a marked improvement in its poll ratings. Once the party has increased its support, secondary problems, such as changing its name, shoring up its finances and increasing youth participation, could be easily solved and it would once again have a shot at power.

Lee Yi-ching

Taitung