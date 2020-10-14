Red, black haunt KMT
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) used a Facebook post on Saturday to ask whether the word Zhongguo (中國) should be removed from the party’s full name.
KMT Culture and Communications Committee deputy chairman Cheng Chao-hsin (鄭照新) responded by saying: “Reform [of the party] is the key focus, not changing its name.”
KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) on Sunday also sought to pour cold water on the idea, saying: “There is no consensus within the party at the current moment in time; reform is more important than changing the name of the party.”
If the KMT genuinely wants to reform itself, it is not rocket science: The party needs to “expel the red and banish the black.”
For the majority of people, when they look at the KMT in its current guise, the impression they have is of a party that is still pro-China (red) and still extremely opaque (black).
However, much of the party is in denial, and as a result, reform measures to date have centered around stabilizing its financial affairs, increasing youth participation, structural reform, cross-strait policy and changing its name.
The reforms are fundamentally misguided: All the work has been in vain, support for the party continues to be at rock-bottom and the KMT seems incapable of fighting an election. The prospect of the KMT returning to power has never seemed so remote.
In the past few weeks, a procession of KMT bigwigs, including former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起), retired generals, KMT legislators, pan blue-camp talking heads and China-based entertainers and “artists” have issued public statements that appear to praise China while belittling Taiwan.
At the same time, many of the KMT’s local representatives lack transparency and engage in underhand dealings with China.
The party’s actions have caused significant damage to the nation. If the KMT, in its current guise, were to gain the approval of a majority of the public in an election, then the reforms to the education system over the past few decades would have all been for nothing.
If the KMT could root out the “red and black” from within its ranks, it would certainly see a marked improvement in its poll ratings. Once the party has increased its support, secondary problems, such as changing its name, shoring up its finances and increasing youth participation, could be easily solved and it would once again have a shot at power.
Lee Yi-ching
Taitung
The Legislative Yuan on Tuesday unanimously passed two Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) resolutions in a rare example of cross-party agreement. The first resolution urges the government to encourage the US help Taiwan in the event of aggression by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The second calls on the government to endeavor toward re-establishing diplomatic ties with Washington. The resolutions are eminently practical, given the heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the CCP’s increased saber-rattling. It should not be surprising that all parties are willing to unite in the face of displays of aggression from a hostile nation. However, Taiwan’s situation is far
Chinse President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has threatened to invade Taiwan for more than seven decades. Now fears are growing among analysts, officials and investors that it might actually follow through over the next few years, potentially triggering a war with the US. Last month, Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft repeatedly breached the median line of the Taiwan Strait, eliminating a de facto buffer zone that has kept peace for decades. The party-run Global Times newspaper has given a picture of what could come, urging China’s air force to patrol the skies over Taiwan and “achieve reunification through
As Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平) gathered power following the death of Mao (毛澤東) in the late seventies, he had a vision of a different sort of China, one that focused more on economic development than political struggle. His launching of the “reform and opening” policy in the early 1980s heralded a forty-year period of unprecedented economic growth that has astonished the world. For it has delivered hundreds of millions of Chinese out of poverty and transformed the PRC into the second largest economy in the world. Deng also deftly handled the touchy issue of Hong Kong, whose 99-year lease to the British
Since India spearheaded a wide-scope ban of Chinese apps over the summer, a couple of democracies have followed suit to safeguard national security, amid the covert invasion of their digital borders by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Such efforts reached a new milestone last month when the White House proposed restricting WeChat and TikTok in the US. Despite the two apps receiving a temporary reprieve thanks to the independent US judicial system, the march must carry on because the ban carries more implications than just a tech war or an election gimmick. Yes, the process thus far has been confusing,