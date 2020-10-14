EDITORIAL: Whistle-blower protection needed

A scandal over workplace bullying at the Kang Hsuan Educational Publishing Group appears to have ended on a relatively productive note, but it raises concerns about how many other incidents have gone unreported and the climate of fear that prevents more people from speaking out against corporate wrongdoing — such as forced unpaid overtime, systematic sexual harassment and discrimination.

Less than one month ago, the Taipei Department of Labor found that six banks were not paying staff the correct overtime, giving them enough days off, and breaching other labor rules as they rushed to process applications for COVID-19 relief loans. The allegations only came to light after surprise nighttime inspections.

While Taipei Department of Labor Commissioner Chen Hsin-yu (陳信瑜) “encouraged employees to collect proof of unlawful behavior by their employers and report them,” it is understandably difficult for them to do so, given how a whistle-blower at Kang Hsuan was treated.

This atmosphere of fear contributes to Taiwan’s substandard labor conditions and explains why many young people want to leave — with many heading to China, where they can at least earn more money.

The Kang Hsuan scandal involves a whistle-blower who reported that chairman Mike Lee (李萬吉) had breached quarantine rules after returning from overseas.

After Lee was fined NT$1 million (US$34,578) by the New Taipei City Government for breaking home quarantine at least six times, the company tried to “catch” the whistle-blower and force them to resign, even posting a notice at its elevators that read: “How dare you come to the office after selling out the firm? If you understand how to deal with people, please behave yourself.”

Ironically, Kang Hsuan is a major publisher of educational materials, and also runs several schools in Taiwan and China. There have been calls to boycott its materials, as a firm with such behavior “goes against the spirit of education,” the National Federation of Teachers’ Unions said last week.

On Monday, Kang Hsuan representatives reached a settlement with the whistle-blower through the Ministry of Labor and apologized to them, as well as the public.

The federation has refused to accept the firm’s apology — which indeed came off as a vague, reactionary and canned statement that did not refer to specifics — saying that it would not back down until Lee appears personally to explain the incident.

The public and officials, such as Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Jie (黃捷), have also refused to let the incident slide.

Lee apologized last night — but his statement was quite general and did not address details, nor did it offer any insight on how the company would safeguard employees from further bullying. Whether the federation accepts his apology remains to be seen.

There have lately been too many half-hearted apologies regarding offensive incidents — a practice that must change. Simply saying sorry is not enough; explanations and accepting full culpability are what the public demands.

Democratic Progressive Party New Taipei City Councilor Chang Chih-hao (張志豪) yesterday called for legislation to protect whistle-blowers and combat workplace bullying, which, judging by the Kang Hsuan debacle, is sorely needed.