A scandal over workplace bullying at the Kang Hsuan Educational Publishing Group appears to have ended on a relatively productive note, but it raises concerns about how many other incidents have gone unreported and the climate of fear that prevents more people from speaking out against corporate wrongdoing — such as forced unpaid overtime, systematic sexual harassment and discrimination.
Less than one month ago, the Taipei Department of Labor found that six banks were not paying staff the correct overtime, giving them enough days off, and breaching other labor rules as they rushed to process applications for COVID-19 relief loans. The allegations only came to light after surprise nighttime inspections.
While Taipei Department of Labor Commissioner Chen Hsin-yu (陳信瑜) “encouraged employees to collect proof of unlawful behavior by their employers and report them,” it is understandably difficult for them to do so, given how a whistle-blower at Kang Hsuan was treated.
This atmosphere of fear contributes to Taiwan’s substandard labor conditions and explains why many young people want to leave — with many heading to China, where they can at least earn more money.
The Kang Hsuan scandal involves a whistle-blower who reported that chairman Mike Lee (李萬吉) had breached quarantine rules after returning from overseas.
After Lee was fined NT$1 million (US$34,578) by the New Taipei City Government for breaking home quarantine at least six times, the company tried to “catch” the whistle-blower and force them to resign, even posting a notice at its elevators that read: “How dare you come to the office after selling out the firm? If you understand how to deal with people, please behave yourself.”
Ironically, Kang Hsuan is a major publisher of educational materials, and also runs several schools in Taiwan and China. There have been calls to boycott its materials, as a firm with such behavior “goes against the spirit of education,” the National Federation of Teachers’ Unions said last week.
On Monday, Kang Hsuan representatives reached a settlement with the whistle-blower through the Ministry of Labor and apologized to them, as well as the public.
The federation has refused to accept the firm’s apology — which indeed came off as a vague, reactionary and canned statement that did not refer to specifics — saying that it would not back down until Lee appears personally to explain the incident.
The public and officials, such as Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Jie (黃捷), have also refused to let the incident slide.
Lee apologized last night — but his statement was quite general and did not address details, nor did it offer any insight on how the company would safeguard employees from further bullying. Whether the federation accepts his apology remains to be seen.
There have lately been too many half-hearted apologies regarding offensive incidents — a practice that must change. Simply saying sorry is not enough; explanations and accepting full culpability are what the public demands.
Democratic Progressive Party New Taipei City Councilor Chang Chih-hao (張志豪) yesterday called for legislation to protect whistle-blowers and combat workplace bullying, which, judging by the Kang Hsuan debacle, is sorely needed.
The Legislative Yuan on Tuesday unanimously passed two Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) resolutions in a rare example of cross-party agreement. The first resolution urges the government to encourage the US help Taiwan in the event of aggression by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The second calls on the government to endeavor toward re-establishing diplomatic ties with Washington. The resolutions are eminently practical, given the heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the CCP’s increased saber-rattling. It should not be surprising that all parties are willing to unite in the face of displays of aggression from a hostile nation. However, Taiwan’s situation is far
Chinse President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has threatened to invade Taiwan for more than seven decades. Now fears are growing among analysts, officials and investors that it might actually follow through over the next few years, potentially triggering a war with the US. Last month, Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft repeatedly breached the median line of the Taiwan Strait, eliminating a de facto buffer zone that has kept peace for decades. The party-run Global Times newspaper has given a picture of what could come, urging China’s air force to patrol the skies over Taiwan and “achieve reunification through
As Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平) gathered power following the death of Mao (毛澤東) in the late seventies, he had a vision of a different sort of China, one that focused more on economic development than political struggle. His launching of the “reform and opening” policy in the early 1980s heralded a forty-year period of unprecedented economic growth that has astonished the world. For it has delivered hundreds of millions of Chinese out of poverty and transformed the PRC into the second largest economy in the world. Deng also deftly handled the touchy issue of Hong Kong, whose 99-year lease to the British
Since India spearheaded a wide-scope ban of Chinese apps over the summer, a couple of democracies have followed suit to safeguard national security, amid the covert invasion of their digital borders by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Such efforts reached a new milestone last month when the White House proposed restricting WeChat and TikTok in the US. Despite the two apps receiving a temporary reprieve thanks to the independent US judicial system, the march must carry on because the ban carries more implications than just a tech war or an election gimmick. Yes, the process thus far has been confusing,