[ LETTER ]

A better solution to bullying

The Ministry of Education in July revised its anti-bullying policy for schools, expanding the definition of bullying from “student-to-student” to “principal or teaching staff-to-student.”

The change will certainly have sent shockwaves through the teaching profession, but as a parent, I believe the revision, although a long time in coming, is better late than never.

During junior-high school, my oldest son was the victim of serious verbal bullying by his math teacher and his homeroom teacher during class.

Because it was known that my son had the hots for a female classmate who consistently achieved good grades, his math teacher mockingly told my son to go look in the mirror and said he was a “toad lusting after a swan.”

The teacher even categorically stated that my son would never get the grades to get into even a “third-rate” senior-high school. My son was left too ashamed for words.

Perhaps fearing that his actions might have landed him in hot water, the teacher tried to cover his tracks by claiming that he had not mentioned anyone by name.

However, my son’s homeroom teacher joined in on the act, making my son say: “I like student XXX” in a loud voice during class, and he even had to write it 50 times.

After I found out about this, I called my son’s homeroom teacher to find out what was going on, but the teacher always kept his phone switched off outside of class. I had to ask the school for help. Although the teacher later apologized, as a fellow educator, I did not pursue the matter any further.

Although the bullying of students by teachers is nothing new, the memory of the burning pain I felt for the well-being of my child never goes away.

I hope that when the ministry designs similar questionnaires on bullying, it is more thorough. If students are asked to write their name on the questionnaire, it must be signed across the seal to prevent tampering and then be sent directly to the local education authority for follow-up.

If the questionnaires are not signed across the seal, students will worry that once they are in the hands of the teacher, they will be read before they are sent off and revenge might be sought.

In my experience, many students dare not fill in bullying questionnaires truthfully, which obviously limits their effect. Most schools try to brush problems under the carpet, while teachers often cover for each other so that the truth is never exposed.

As the ministry has demonstrated the will to stamp out all forms of bullying on school campuses, it must must focus on effective outcomes rather than treat it as a formality, so that students receive the protection they deserve.

Hsu Chia-hsin

Kaohsiung