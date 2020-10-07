Just when people were seeing some hope of Taiwan establishing diplomatic relations with the US, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said: “We are not seeking full diplomatic relations with the United States at this moment.”
Wu’s statement attracted criticism from the spokesman of a certain pro-independence organization, who said that if Taiwan tries to join the UN, it is sure to be vetoed by China in the UN Security Council.
The spokesman said that if Taiwan wants to find its place in the international community, it should persuade the US to fully recognize it by establishing diplomatic relations with it.
He continued by saying sarcastically: “It seems that at some point we have turned into someone’s colony, so of course there is no need to establish diplomatic relations.”
“Not seeking to establish diplomatic relations with the US is capitulation; it is having a heart-to-heart with China, currying favor with it and begging for mercy,” he even said.
This criticism has quite a lot wrong with it.
First of all, Article 27, Paragraph 3 of the UN Charter states: “Decisions of the Security Council on all [non-procedural] matters shall be made by an affirmative vote of nine members including the concurring votes of the permanent members; provided that, in decisions under Chapter VI, and under paragraph 3 of Article 52, a party to a dispute shall abstain from voting.”
If Taiwan applies to join the UN after establishing itself as a nation-state, China is sure to argue that Taiwan is a part of its territory, but the above clause means that China, as a party to the dispute, would not be able to use its veto.
Furthermore, if Taiwan wants to take its place in the international community, of course it would be best if it could establish diplomatic relations with the US, but Taiwan must be a nation-state before it can establish official diplomatic relations with most other countries.
The call to “establish a nation-state by using our proper title in the Constitution” shows that those who make such a call also recognize that Taiwan has still not yet established itself as a nation-state.
That being the case, how can they contradict themselves by calling on the US to establish diplomatic relations with a Taiwan that has not even recognized itself? It might be that advocates of using Taiwan’s proper title in the Constitution think that Taiwan is the main theme, and the Republic of China (ROC) is just a name and a symbol, so they are willing to accept the US establishing diplomatic relations with the ROC regime, but if so, why make a big fuss about the nation’s title?
The most incomprehensible thing about the spokesman’s remarks is his criticism of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) government for not establishing diplomatic relations with the US, saying that it is currying favor with China and begging for mercy.
If that were true, why would the government upset China by denying the existence of the “1992 consensus”? Why would it object when Chinese warplanes cross the median line of the Taiwan Strait? Why would it refuse to accept Chinese vaccines?
Why do these Taiwanese independence advocates not think about how to establish a nation-state, instead of repeatedly laying the blame for not being able to break free of the nation’s international environment on the ruling party of the ROC regime, which has no sovereignty over Taiwan and Penghu?
What right does the imposter ROC regime have to take its place in the international community under the name “Taiwan?”
Liu Che-chia is the secretary-general of the Sovereign State for Formosa and the Pescadores Party.
Translated by Julian Clegg
India has always kept equal distance from the world’s great powers and does not easily make strategic promises. However, it is willing to support the US’ Indo-Pacific strategy because it has cast its eyes on US and Japanese technology supply chains, with the aspiration to become a manufacturing giant. India deploys heavily armed troops along its disputed Himalayan border with China and refuses to abandon the key heights it has occupied with the intention of projecting a powerful image. This image is deemed helpful not just because New Delhi aims to take over the supply chains that are withdrawing from China,
Authorities on Monday cautioned China-based Taiwanese artists Ouyang Nana (歐陽娜娜) and Angela Chang (張韶涵) against taking part in China’s National Day celebrations on Wednesday. The Mainland Affairs Council said it was investigating whether such behavior constitutes a contravention of the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例). Beijing might have wanted Taiwanese artists to perform at the event to promote its “one country, two systems” formula, which China intends to apply to Taiwan at some point, the council said. Its intentions when engaging with Taiwanese artists are without a doubt part of its “united
It is easy these days to paint a bleak picture of cross-Strait developments and what they signal for the future of Taiwan. Beijing’s military intimidation campaign appears to be gaining momentum. Its tools for squeezing Taiwan’s diplomatic space are formidable. And as US-China relations deteriorate, Beijing’s level of restraint, not just on Taiwan, but also on Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Tibet, the Sino-Indian border, and the South China Sea, appears to be diminishing. Yet, as troubling as these dynamics are, they do not provide the full picture of trend-lines that will shape Taiwan’s place in the world. China’s bullying behavior has not
When I was governor of Hong Kong, one of my noisiest critics was Percy Cradock, a former British ambassador to China. Cradock always argued that China would never break its solemn promises, memorialized in a treaty lodged at the UN, to guarantee Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy and way of life for 50 years after the return of the territory from British to Chinese sovereignty in 1997. Cradock once memorably said that although China’s leaders might be “thuggish dictators,” they were “men of their word” and could be “trusted to do what they promise.” Nowadays, we have overwhelming evidence of