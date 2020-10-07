The unexpected hospitalization of US President Donald Trump over the weekend has caused much confusion in the last month of the US presidential election campaign.
The first US presidential debate on Tuesday last week received mixed reviews, as the occasion became a slander campaign between Trump and the Democratic nominee, former US vice president Joe Biden. There was a lack of serious discussion over political visions and policy differences between the two.
However, the news of Trump’s infection with COVID-19 is creating more uncertainty than ever.
Over the past four years, the Trump administration has departed from many long-standing diplomatic traditions and practices. The “America first” doctrine prompts the US to uphold its own strategic, military and economic interests, even when old allies strongly disagree.
Foreign policy analysts have often criticized the Trump administration for breaking from the decades-long US-led global system designed to manage regional conflicts.
Many diplomatic think tanks have also urged Washington to scale down any security ties with Taipei to avoid antagonizing Beijing. If implemented, this appeasement policy could prompt fresh anxiety in Japan, South Korea and other allies regarding their military defense pacts with the US.
Nevertheless, Trump’s go-it-alone attitude has granted Washington new autonomy to deal with competitive rivals unilaterally, exerting larger influence on a global stage.
From North Korea and the China trade deal, to Taiwan and the South China Sea maritime sovereignty disputes, Washington strives to prevent Asia from drifting toward Chinese hegemony.
Challenging China’s version of the Monroe Doctrine, especially its proclaimed dominion over Taiwan and all international waterways, trade routes, islands, and maritime resources in the East and South China seas, the pressing task is for US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to strike a regional balance of power through mutual defense agreements with Asian allies.
This dual strategy of engagement and containment aims to pressure Beijing to ensure peace and stability, and to mobilize allies to support a security system led by Washington.
Many Asian states are re-evaluating their political and economic ties amid competition between great powers.
Faced with shifting geopolitical dynamics, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is showing leadership and vision. She was among the first global leaders to reach out to the White House, affirming the political will to stand with the US during this testing time.
Like other neighboring states, Taiwan needs a benign and stable environment to focus on domestic development, while defending its sovereign rights.
By positioning itself as a reliable US ally, and an attractive model of democratic governance for the Chinese cultural world, the nation clearly expands official and unofficial links with Washington, and conveys its commitment to work with and stand by the next US administration.
Joseph Tse-hei Lee is a professor of history at Pace University in New York City.
