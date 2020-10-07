EDITORIAL: Bullying by teachers a concern

Despite corporal punishment having been illegal since 2006, surveys have found plenty of evidence that physical and verbal abuse still occur in some schools, while reports of teachers bullying students or encouraging students to bully one another continue to make headlines.

One notable case was in June, when a junior-high school teacher in Taichung was accused of consistently publicly humiliating a disadvantaged student. The teacher frequently used violent and abusive disciplinary methods, and singled out students to be bullied by others.

It is therefore understandable that the Ministry of Education in July expanded the Regulations Governing Prevention and Control of Bullying on Campuses (校園霸凌防制準則) from student-on-student incidents to include teachers, staff and principals. It makes sense; teachers and staff are in a position of power, and students are likely to be even more afraid of reporting them for bullying for fear of the consequences.

In a case earlier this year, it was the parents who gave the teacher permission to physically punish their children. Even worse, a Taiwan Fund for Children and Families survey released in May showed that about 35 percent of people do not see corporal punishment as a form of child abuse. Who are children supposed to turn to in that case?

The ministry has included teacher-on-student bullying in its new draft of the anonymous survey given twice per year to all elementary and junior-high school students, but schools and teachers are not happy about it.

The National Federation of Teachers’ Unions yesterday held a news conference criticizing the changes to the survey, saying that it would mislead students into thinking that their teacher’s disciplinary actions or words were bullying, and it would result in teachers becoming targets of persecution or revenge.

The teachers’ concerns and fears are legitimate if the language in the survey is unclear — and some of the questions do seem to be. They should be closely examined. However, the federation’s argument that “the line between bullying and discipline is blurry and it is hard to distinguish between the two” is simply not acceptable, as it is that sort of thinking that causes teachers to cross the line and then claim innocence. If that is the attitude among teachers, these surveys are even more necessary to offer students at least some form of protection.

The number of teacher bullying cases this year, as well as October last year’s Humanistic Education Foundation survey report, show that much more must be done. Fifty-four percent of junior-high school students reported verbal abuse from teachers — the most common form being derogatory terms such as “idiot” and “moron,” followed by insults and scornful language or threats. It is a legitimate problem and teachers should not shirk responsibility by claiming that it is hard to distinguish discipline from bullying.

However, the federation is right in that the ministry should work closely with education and parent groups to carefully word its survey so that there is little to no ambiguity. For example, there is no doubt that “the teacher has encouraged other students to bully me” constitutes teacher bullying, but “I have been made fun of by the teacher in class” should probably be reworded.

Another issue the federation had is that the survey only includes teachers, not other school staff, which does make sense. If the law includes all staff members, they should be included in the survey.