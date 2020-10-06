[ LETTER ]

Emission test fines

The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) wants to find a way to address the situation with scooter and motorcycle owners being fined for forgetting to do the emission test for their vehicles.

To achieve this goal, the EPA is asking the public for their opinion on how to go about it on the government’s Public Policy Participation Network Platform.

Scooter and motorcycle owners receive written notice of the regular inspection, but because it only has to be done within a three-month period, many vehicle owners do not feel a sense of urgency. As a result, many forget about the emission test, so a monetary fine is issued.

The government should be praised for taking the issue seriously and asking the public what they think should be done to improve the situation.

The government could use the Internet and information technology to improve the situation. For example, every year I receive a text message from the local health center that it is time to undergo Pap smear screening, and sometimes I receive more than one reminder, since hospitals or clinics that I have visited in the past also send reminders. This is an effective way of reminding people.

In addition to mobile phone texts, the EPA could also issue a notification using the Line app, e-mail or the fuel tax notification slip, or provide a notification when the mandatory insurance certificate is being renewed.

These days there are many emission test stations, so finding one should not be a problem.

In addition, it is not necessary to restrict the emission test to the time around the anniversary of the vehicle registration date.

If the government would consider relaxing the testing period so that vehicle owners could pick the date that suited them best, that would avoid an unnecessary fine or even cancelation of the vehicle registration.

It would also reduce the authorities’ administrative burden and the wasted administrative cost in connection with appeals by vehicle owners.

Chou Yu-chuan

Taichung