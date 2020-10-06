Druggists play vital part in healthcare

By Ciou Jian-ciang 邱建強





The COVID-19 pandemic is causing a tremendous challenge to public health systems in all nations. Although the pandemic has not faded, the success of Taiwan’s coronavirus prevention work is self-evident, and the credit for the success mostly goes to the nation’s 320,000 hard-working medical workers.

Without their sacrifice and devotion, the “Taiwan model” would not have succeeded.

Faced with the pandemic, community pharmacies have proven that they are an irreplaceable link in the public health system. Still, they must not allow this success to make them complacent; they should think about what could have been done better to keep progressing.

In addition to playing a decisive role when a major pandemic breaks out, community pharmacies can also step up in response to regular medical needs.

The health authorities should take this opportunity to recognize the importance of pharmacists in the public health system.

More specifically, Taiwan has been promoting a tiered referral system for medical treatment and a family physician system to encourage patients with minor illnesses not to go to large medical centers, in the hope of building a community medical network and avoiding wasting medical resources.

Nevertheless, community medical care should not be solely limited to local clinics, as local pharmacies also have a key role to play.

For example, pharmacists are capable of counseling patients on various minor ailments and helping them select the appropriate remedy or prescribe medicine to relieve their symptoms, and many patients can recover after a good rest. If community pharmacies and pharmacists could assist more patients at the front end, it would likely reduce the burden on local clinics, district hospitals and medical centers.

Thus community pharmacies should be seen as a key link in the tiered system, as they could also help address personnel and budget shortages in the family doctor system.

The long-term care system, which the government has been addressing in the past few years, is another area where pharmacists could make great contributions, for example by providing home delivery of medication to reduce the burden on patients and assisting them in choosing the most suitable form of drugs — for example liquid, powder or pill — as well as providing medicine education in local communities. They could also offer medication and care services at long-term care centers with insufficient resources.

The Federation of Taiwan Pharmacists’ Associations, as well as all member associations, have proposed plans to help community clinics, pharmacies and long-term care units work closely together, so that the parties involved could devote themselves to constructing a “Taiwan model” of long-term care. That could be beneficial to solving problems related to low birthrate and an aging society.

How to make pharmacists an even more positive influence on society is something that the government, medical workers and the public should focus on.

For example, this could be done by increasing the opportunities for pharmacists to assist all types of medical workers with their medication expertise and allowing them to help improve the system for drug use and the introduction of new drugs, as well as addressing the long-term problem of low pharmacy service fees and keeping up with international developments by clearly including healthcare rights in the Constitution.

Pharmacists themselves should also make a constant effort to achieve these tasks.

Ciou Jian-ciang is vice secretary-general of the Federation of Taiwan Pharmacists’ Associations.

Translated by Eddy Chang