Time to recognize Taiwan
Once again, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發) and the Taiwanese have taught the world a lesson in dignity (“Troops would never back down: Yen,” Sept. 30, page 1).
Taiwan is a sovereign state with solid democratic institutions, marvelous political, social, technological and cultural achievements, formidable defense forces and one of the world’s largest economies — and it is high time the major geostrategic actors of the international system recognized this plain fact.
The recent intensification of Beijing’s military provocations reflects the increased frustration of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) state and ruling elite with Tsai’s triumphal re-election in January, the entirely deserved and expanding respect that Taiwan has received for how Tsai’s administration has faced the COVID-19 pandemic, and the realization that, propaganda notwithstanding, the 23,500,000 Taiwanese will not be fooled by the CCP promises of “peaceful unification” under the notoriously fraudulent “one country, two systems” formula — even less so in the light of the recent, dramatic Hong Kong experience.
Yet, mainland China’s military pressure on Taiwan could well escalate, and dangerously so, given the bellicose jingoism that despotic Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and the CCP and ruling elite have been cultivating for years.
The distinguished historian Victor Davis Hanson said that “throughout history, conflict had always broken out between enemies when the appearance of deterrence … vanished”; indeed, history provides numerous examples of “weaker bellicose states [which] could convince themselves of the impossible because their fantasies were not checked earlier by cold reality.”
Translated into the current geopolitical reality, this means that, to effectively dissuade Beijing from Herostratus’ path, clarity is in order.
The time has come for the US and its European allies to apply a strategy of containment of mainland China’s radicalized revisionism — and proceed with full diplomatic recognition, and subsequent full-scale support of Taiwan.
Ilias Iliopoulos
iprofessor of history, National University of Athens
Latecomers ruin play
On Sept. 26, I finally got to see the stage play Crystal Boys (孽子), which I had been looking forward to seeing for six years.
However, I had no use for the tissues I had prepared to wipe my tears away.
The theater — the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying) — repeatedly dispatched its ushers to escort people who had arrived late to their seats, spoiling the performance and ruining the experience for those who had arrived and sat down in good time.
This kind of thing has happened before. When the French ensemble Les Arts Florissants performed Handel’s Messiah at Weiwuying on Oct. 19 last year, latecomers prompted conductor William Christie to temporarily halt the performance and place his hands on his hips as he waited for them to sit down.
I would like to ask Weiwuying artistic director Chien Wen-pin (簡文彬) who was responsible for such an international embarrassment — himself, Weiwuying or Kao-hsiungers in general.
According to international etiquette, to ensure the best possible performance and avoid disturbing the artists and audience, no audience members are allowed to enter an auditorium once a performance has started.
How hard could it be to ask late arrivers to wait quietly until the intermission before entering the auditorium?
While some well-known members of the original cast of Crystal Boys were absent from the Sept. 26 performance, the current cast played their roles with equal devotion.
However, the show was marred by the latecomers, some of whom did annoying things such as answering their cellphone and taking off masks. Consequently, I was not moved by this play that I had been awaiting so long to see.
If Weiwuying had not let those tardy and rude theatergoers into the auditorium at the start, at least I could have enjoyed the 100 minutes of the first half, and my ticket would have been worth the NT$3,000 I paid for it. Unfortunately, however, I felt very disappointed.
As a Kaohsiunger, I greatly cherish the high-class venue that we have in Weiwuying, but I really regret that it could cause Christie to halt his ensemble’s performance.
Even the Pingtung Performing Arts Center expects and gets better behavior from its audiences, so how can Weiwuying expect to be counted as a truly world-class venue when it allows such actions?
Lin Fang-shih
Kaohsiung
Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) recently declared that aggression and expansionism have never been in the Chinese nation’s “genes.” It is almost astonishing that he managed to say it with a straight face. Aggression and expansionism obviously are not genetic traits, but they have defined Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) tenure. Xi, who in some ways has taken up the expansionist mantle of Mao Zedong (毛澤東), is attempting to implement a modern version of the tributary system that Chinese emperors used to establish authority over vassal states: submit to the emperor, and reap the benefits of peace and
India has always kept equal distance from the world’s great powers and does not easily make strategic promises. However, it is willing to support the US’ Indo-Pacific strategy because it has cast its eyes on US and Japanese technology supply chains, with the aspiration to become a manufacturing giant. India deploys heavily armed troops along its disputed Himalayan border with China and refuses to abandon the key heights it has occupied with the intention of projecting a powerful image. This image is deemed helpful not just because New Delhi aims to take over the supply chains that are withdrawing from China,
Authorities on Monday cautioned China-based Taiwanese artists Ouyang Nana (歐陽娜娜) and Angela Chang (張韶涵) against taking part in China’s National Day celebrations on Wednesday. The Mainland Affairs Council said it was investigating whether such behavior constitutes a contravention of the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例). Beijing might have wanted Taiwanese artists to perform at the event to promote its “one country, two systems” formula, which China intends to apply to Taiwan at some point, the council said. Its intentions when engaging with Taiwanese artists are without a doubt part of its “united
When I was governor of Hong Kong, one of my noisiest critics was Percy Cradock, a former British ambassador to China. Cradock always argued that China would never break its solemn promises, memorialized in a treaty lodged at the UN, to guarantee Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy and way of life for 50 years after the return of the territory from British to Chinese sovereignty in 1997. Cradock once memorably said that although China’s leaders might be “thuggish dictators,” they were “men of their word” and could be “trusted to do what they promise.” Nowadays, we have overwhelming evidence of