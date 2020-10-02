The New Party and China
The New Party, known to be pro-Chinese communist, attended last month’s Straits Forum in Xiamen, China. During the forum, New Party Chairman Wu Cherng-dean (吳成典) said that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are part of one family, so there is no reason they should not look for points of agreement, strengthen Taiwan and seek unification, restituting China’s historical mission.
At the same time, the party maintains that its charter is consistent with Double Ten National Day and that it would attend celebrations irrespective of which political party was in government.
This year, accusing President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration of sullying the name of the Republic of China (ROC) and undertaking an aggressive reverse takeover of the ROC, the New Party said that it would not be attending.
Few would argue that the New Party has become a classic example of a political party fading into irrelevance.
Why has it allowed things to come to this? The main reason is its insistence on unification with China, and its utter intolerance for opinions advocating Taiwanese independence.
In all things it sides with China and goes along with what it says, regarding China as its big brother, at every turn trying to frustrate the efforts of the governing Democratic Progressive Party, turning its back on mainstream public opinion and the thinking of the younger generation.
This being the case, it simply cannot attract new talent, let along young members.
The New Party must listen attentively to majority public opinion and adjust its stance on cross-strait issues to better reflect the changing times.
It must be more tolerant of other opinions, not allow itself to be a mouthpiece of China, and resist the urge to disagree with the government’s policies and measures simply for the sake of disagreeing.
If it opens its doors a little wider, perhaps more people could be enticed to enter, and perhaps more young people would see something for their own future in its walls.
If it refuses to make these changes, it will continue to fade into irrelevance, and nobody will notice when it disappears altogether.
Chi An-hsiu
Taipei
In 1955, US general Benjamin Davis Jr, then-commander of the US’ 13th Air Force, drew a maritime demarcation line in the middle of the Taiwan Strait, known as the median line. Under pressure from the US, Taiwan and China entered into a tacit agreement not to cross the line. On July 9, 1999, then-president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) described cross-strait relations as a “special state-to-state” relationship. In response, Beijing dispatched People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft into the Taiwan Strait, crossing the median line for the first time since 1955. The PLA has begun to regularly traverse the line. On Sept. 18 and 19, it
Midday in Manhattan on Wednesday, September 16, was sunny and mild. Even with the pandemic’s “social distancing” it was a perfect day for “al fresco” dining with linen tablecloths and sidewalk potted palms outside one of New York City’s elegant restaurants. Two members of the press, outfitted with digital SLR cameras and voice recorders, were dispatched by The Associated Press to cover a rare outdoor diplomatic meeting on one of these New York streets. American diplomat Kelly Craft, Chief of the United States Mission to the United Nations, lunched in the open air with Taiwan’s ambassador-ranked representative in New York, James
Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) recently declared that aggression and expansionism have never been in the Chinese nation’s “genes.” It is almost astonishing that he managed to say it with a straight face. Aggression and expansionism obviously are not genetic traits, but they have defined Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) tenure. Xi, who in some ways has taken up the expansionist mantle of Mao Zedong (毛澤東), is attempting to implement a modern version of the tributary system that Chinese emperors used to establish authority over vassal states: submit to the emperor, and reap the benefits of peace and
Unlike its previous practice of disclosing the latest activities of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in a press release, the Ministry of National Defense has in the past few weeks followed the model of the Japanese Ministry of Defense. When carrying out surveillance and reconnaissance of the nation’s waters and airspace, it has posted real-time military activity updates on its Chinese-language Web site, explaining with text and graphs the responses and measures taken by the nation’s armed forces. The disclosed information on PLA activities show that the military is capable of maintaining regional security and safeguarding a free and open