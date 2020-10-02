[ LETTER ]

The New Party and China

The New Party, known to be pro-Chinese communist, attended last month’s Straits Forum in Xiamen, China. During the forum, New Party Chairman Wu Cherng-dean (吳成典) said that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are part of one family, so there is no reason they should not look for points of agreement, strengthen Taiwan and seek unification, restituting China’s historical mission.

At the same time, the party maintains that its charter is consistent with Double Ten National Day and that it would attend celebrations irrespective of which political party was in government.

This year, accusing President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration of sullying the name of the Republic of China (ROC) and undertaking an aggressive reverse takeover of the ROC, the New Party said that it would not be attending.

Few would argue that the New Party has become a classic example of a political party fading into irrelevance.

Why has it allowed things to come to this? The main reason is its insistence on unification with China, and its utter intolerance for opinions advocating Taiwanese independence.

In all things it sides with China and goes along with what it says, regarding China as its big brother, at every turn trying to frustrate the efforts of the governing Democratic Progressive Party, turning its back on mainstream public opinion and the thinking of the younger generation.

This being the case, it simply cannot attract new talent, let along young members.

The New Party must listen attentively to majority public opinion and adjust its stance on cross-strait issues to better reflect the changing times.

It must be more tolerant of other opinions, not allow itself to be a mouthpiece of China, and resist the urge to disagree with the government’s policies and measures simply for the sake of disagreeing.

If it opens its doors a little wider, perhaps more people could be enticed to enter, and perhaps more young people would see something for their own future in its walls.

If it refuses to make these changes, it will continue to fade into irrelevance, and nobody will notice when it disappears altogether.

Chi An-hsiu

Taipei