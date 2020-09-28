The contest over national symbols and stories is shifting into higher gear as the drive to topple statues and rename institutions moves past the usual suspects of Cecil Rhodes, Woodrow Wilson, Confederate generals and Belgium’s King Leopold II.
The British Museum, for example, has removed from prominent display a bust of its slave-owning founder, Sir Hans Sloane.
“We have pushed him off the pedestal,” museum director Hartwig Fischer said.
Illustration: Yusha
Similarly, just a week earlier, a desecrated statue of Voltaire in Paris’ tony Sixth Arrondissement was whisked away for its own protection.
Everywhere, it seems, cultural artifacts that once hid in plain sight are being scrutinized for their connections to empire or slavery. Even when those deemed worthy of removal are gone, the Great Reckoning would not be over.
The trend seems to be moving even further away from a genuine reconciliation with the past. Instead of producing new, inclusive stories of peoplehood, there is a violent clash of public narratives and a backlash against what some see as decolonization run amok.
This contest is on full display ahead of the US elections this November. “Sorry liberals!” one pro-Trump group tweeted, “How to be Anti-White 101 is permanently cancelled!”
In any case, those who would seek a new consensus after the statues have already come down tend to miss a basic point in the debate over national history. Reckoning with the past is not a discrete event, but rather an ongoing process, especially when it comes to dealing with deep, systemic injuries.
Throwing statues into harbors might play well in the media, but such acts rarely resolve the underlying issues.
Moreover, there is a deeper history to the cultural impasse, and it shows that quick fixes will not come easily. Many of the statues that have been called into question were installed at a time when Western countries defined themselves largely through territorial ambition.
In that sense, the white imperialists who dominate public squares have always been beacons of a highly selective gaze. Their presence says more about the people who erected them than about the subjects themselves.
We are caught between an outdated style of patriotism and a fatigued pluralist alternative. The old national narrative that drove the boom in monuments was born in the heyday of empire and burnished in the twentieth century’s world wars, when founding heroes and myths served as a unifying force.
Starting in the 1960s, civil rights movements, feminism and an influx of immigrants pushed Western societies to become more inclusive, and the old emblems of patriotism looked increasingly outre.
The idea underpinning the pluralist alternative that supplanted the old patriotic narrative was to let many stories bloom, to bring new voices to the fore, and to embrace diversity as the path to coexistence.
However, pluralism never commanded the same power as the old narrative. Tolerance seldom led to recognition — to seeing the world through others’ eyes — and, as long as the emblems of the old order stood on their pedestals, marginalized groups’ objections were bound to intensify.
When the weak consensus around globalization broke down following the 2008 financial crisis, so, too, did the fragile pluralist framework.
We face an impasse. Entrenched defenders of the old patriotic story feel their world slipping away, while advocates of a new pantheon view the previous one as a source of arbitrary hierarchy rather than unity. Feeling bruised and victimized, each side has weaponized history, creating a my-story-versus-your-story, winner-takes-all standoff.
The Great Statue Reckoning has served as a lightning rod for wider societal frustrations. Even without the COVID-19 pandemic, the last decade had snuffed out any sense of progress toward a new, brighter future as political, generational and geographic polarization deepened.
How can we break the impasse? The purpose of museums, like universities, should be to promote an open and inclusive yet critical dialogue about the past.
Because this requires the exchange of competing narratives, it is not a “safe space,” but nor can such an exchange occur without a mutual recognition of others’ grievances and losses.
To avoid becoming prisoners of the past, we must acknowledge that what some see as a tale of conquest and discovery, others see as a story of domination and exploitation.
It is no coincidence that the contested statues are overwhelmingly white and male. For black people, indigenous peoples and other marginalized groups, living under the stony gaze of asserted superiority is simply intolerable.
As long as the old patriot narrative endures, critics and challengers will forever have to ask to be admitted and tolerated, and to request monuments of their own, provided there is space for them. Far from representing recognition, such accommodation serves as a cunning way to leave the symbolic hierarchy intact.
Recognition is a two-way street. While traditional patriotic champions must confront how their myths deny others, their critics need to acknowledge the difficulty the fallen face: seeing one’s own narrative being toppled.
It is not easy to accept that a longstanding source of pride should suddenly become an object of shame. It is understandable that advocates of the old narrative would resist this change. Letting the old symbols go is a sacrifice worthy of acknowledgment.
Of course, there will be arguments over whose act of recognition shows the biggest heart. Is it the old patriot, asked to view a heroic general as someone else’s oppressor? Or is it the oppressed, asked to see that they are not the only ones paying a price for overcoming the cultural impasse?
We can argue about that, but this type of disagreement would be much better than the displays of intolerance that are dominating the public square.
Jeremy Adelman is director of the Global History Lab at Princeton University. Andrew Thompson is codirector of the Global History Centre at the University of Oxford.
Copyright: Project Syndicate
Late last month, Beijing introduced changes to school curricula in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, requiring certain subjects to be taught in Mandarin rather than Mongolian. What is Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) seeking to gain from sending this message of pernicious intent? It is possible that he is attempting cultural genocide in Inner Mongolia, but does Xi also have the same plan for the democratic, independent nation of Mongolia? The controversy emerged with the announcement by the Inner Mongolia Education Bureau on Aug. 26 that first-grade elementary-school and junior-high students would in certain subjects start learning with Chinese-language textbooks, as
There are worrying signs that China is on the brink of a major food shortage, which might trigger a strategic contest over food security and push Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), already under intense pressure, toward drastic measures, potentially spelling trouble for Taiwan and the rest of the world. China has encountered a perfect storm of disasters this year. On top of disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, torrential rains have caused catastrophic flooding in the Yangtze River basin, China’s largest agricultural region. Floodwaters are estimated to have already destroyed the crops on 6 million hectares of farmland. The situation has been
The restructuring of supply chains, particularly in the semiconductor industry, was an essential part of discussions last week between Taiwan and a US delegation led by US Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Keith Krach. It took precedent over the highly anticipated subject of bilateral trade partnerships, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) founder Morris Chang’s (張忠謀) appearance on Friday at a dinner hosted by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for Krach was a subtle indicator of this. Chang was in photographs posted by Tsai on Facebook after the dinner, but no details about their discussions were disclosed. With
On Sept. 8, at the high-profile Ketagalan security forum, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) urged countries to deal with the China challenge. She said: “It is time for like-minded countries, and democratic friends in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, to discuss a framework to generate sustained and concerted efforts to maintain a strategic order that deters unilateral aggressive actions.” The “Taiwan model” to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic provides an alternative to China’s authoritarian way of handling it. Taiwan’s response to the health crisis has made it evident that countries across the world have much to learn from Taiwan’s best practices and if