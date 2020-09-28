[ LETTER ]

Lawless Ximending

September is traditionally peak season for graduation trips by junior and senior-high school students. I recently took a group of students on a graduation trip, which included a visit to Taipei’s Ximending (西門町) area.

Before getting off the bus, our tour guide repeatedly reminded students to always stay in small groups, never leave a student alone or make eye contact with people selling “love pens,” hawkers, anyone asking for money or ticket sellers, and to quickly walk away if approached.

Within the class, one student with Asperger syndrome has fairly weak interpersonal skills, and I made sure that this student was by my side at all times.

Almost as soon as I got off the bus, I was greeted with the chaos that our guide had warned us about. Fortunately, the students followed our guide’s instructions and safely returned to the meeting point at the allotted time.

However, that evening, while holding a meeting at our hotel, our tour guide told us that another school group, also being looked after by his tour agency, had run into trouble.

Our guide told us that one student, who had been separated from his group, had been surrounded by a gang.

The gang leader allegedly told the student to hand over all of his money and said: “If you dare to call out — just one word — you’ll be dead meat. Everyone around here is with me.” In the end, the student was robbed of NT$200. Another female student from the same group had her breasts groped and was left scared stiff by the incident, our guide told us.

Perhaps because it was a weekday, I did not see a single police officer standing watch or patrolling the streets and Ximending’s alleyways. How can it be right that a small number of petty criminals blight a major tourist spot within the heart of our nation’s capital city?

I would like to say to Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) that many Taiwanese are fond of trotting out the phrase: “Taiwan’s most beautiful scenery is its people.” Nobody can truthfully say this after a trip to Ximending.

While everyone understands that the police have limited resources and cannot be in all places at all the times, for future graduation trips, I doubt that I will recommend students visit Ximending, because the safety of students is paramount. Ko needs to ensure that Ximending is policed properly and kept safe for people of all ages.

Lee Fang-yuan

Tainan