Chinese military aircraft have in the past few weeks provoked Taiwan, as the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force’s J-10, J-11 and J-16 fighters repeatedly crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, while its H-6 bombers and J-16s entered Taiwan’s southwestern air defense identification zone.
On Friday last week, Chinese warplanes came within just 68km of Hsinchu City, as if the enemy were knocking on the gate. The distance between Hsinchu and China’s Pingtan is the shortest between the two sides.
As Chinese aircraft crossed the median line in this section of the Strait, the reason for the provocation was evident: The Chinese military was showing its ability to fight for command of the Strait’s airspace.
The Chinese military might further provoke Taiwan by sending warplanes and warships to the waters all around the nation, and continuously apply pressure.
It is possible that Beijing might eventually send aircraft carriers to cruise in the waters off eastern Taiwan, so as to dominate the airspace around the entire nation, and carry out a series of “island-seizing” exercises in the area.
With regard to the trend of the Chinese moves, the maneuvers were initially probing the capabilities of the Taiwanese military. After gaining an understanding of how Taiwan reacts, a quantitative change has led to a qualitative change.
China has gradually displayed air supremacy in the region, while grasping the bottom line of Taiwan’s air defense. Such military intimidation is likely to grow.
It is easy to speculate that the Chinese Communist Party has adjusted its strategy to address the Taiwan issue, by replacing verbal attacks with military exercises, involving actual military action.
Hence, the frequency of Chinese military aircraft crossing the Strait’s median line and how close they are willing to approach the nation are likely to set new records. Taiwan must devise a thorough plan with a proactive approach, and never passively respond to such military intimidation.
As China’s military threat against Taiwan continues to grow, the kind of cross-strait war that could occur has also significantly changed. Despite the Taiwanese military putting new weapon systems in place, its plans for defending Taiwan are outdated and its structure is distorted.
Five of the nation’s top military officers are army generals, including Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發), and only two are air force generals. Thus, the proportion of key military officers is seriously unbalanced.
The military culture of “a soldier’s duty is to obey orders” and “rank has its privileges” has deeply affected the distribution of defense resources and the direction of military buildup.
Due to its heavy strategic burden and inactivity with regard to military reform, Taiwan has lost its air supremacy in the Strait.
As it is busy responding to Chinese threats, the situation has also exposed the military’s weaknesses in logistics.
As Sun Tzu’s (孫子) The Art of War says: “Creating a favorable circumstance means gaining control based on one’s own strengths.”
In other words, Taiwan should maximize its flexibility and effectiveness of deployment in military buildup.
Faced with a powerful enemy, it is necessary for the nation to drastically reform the military personnel structure, to construct outstanding and pragmatic forces capable of defending Taiwan, and ensuring security in the Strait.
Chang Yan-ting is a retired air force lieutenant general and a professor at National Tsing Hua University.
Translated by Eddy Chang
Late last month, Beijing introduced changes to school curricula in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, requiring certain subjects to be taught in Mandarin rather than Mongolian. What is Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) seeking to gain from sending this message of pernicious intent? It is possible that he is attempting cultural genocide in Inner Mongolia, but does Xi also have the same plan for the democratic, independent nation of Mongolia? The controversy emerged with the announcement by the Inner Mongolia Education Bureau on Aug. 26 that first-grade elementary-school and junior-high students would in certain subjects start learning with Chinese-language textbooks, as
There are worrying signs that China is on the brink of a major food shortage, which might trigger a strategic contest over food security and push Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), already under intense pressure, toward drastic measures, potentially spelling trouble for Taiwan and the rest of the world. China has encountered a perfect storm of disasters this year. On top of disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, torrential rains have caused catastrophic flooding in the Yangtze River basin, China’s largest agricultural region. Floodwaters are estimated to have already destroyed the crops on 6 million hectares of farmland. The situation has been
The restructuring of supply chains, particularly in the semiconductor industry, was an essential part of discussions last week between Taiwan and a US delegation led by US Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Keith Krach. It took precedent over the highly anticipated subject of bilateral trade partnerships, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) founder Morris Chang’s (張忠謀) appearance on Friday at a dinner hosted by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for Krach was a subtle indicator of this. Chang was in photographs posted by Tsai on Facebook after the dinner, but no details about their discussions were disclosed. With
On Sept. 8, at the high-profile Ketagalan security forum, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) urged countries to deal with the China challenge. She said: “It is time for like-minded countries, and democratic friends in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, to discuss a framework to generate sustained and concerted efforts to maintain a strategic order that deters unilateral aggressive actions.” The “Taiwan model” to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic provides an alternative to China’s authoritarian way of handling it. Taiwan’s response to the health crisis has made it evident that countries across the world have much to learn from Taiwan’s best practices and if