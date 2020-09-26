Wildfires prove climate risk assessments have been all wrong

People might leave California in droves if a new normal of massive fires makes land uninhabitable, and pushes out tech firms and the entertainment industry

The unprecedented wildfires on the US west coast should cause a sea change in the way Americans think about climate change risks. Instead of assuming that we know all the problems that a warming planet will cause, we should assume that there will be unexpected and calamitous disruptions. This makes the challenge of slowing down climate change even more urgent.

It is hard to overstate how devastating the wildfires in California and Oregon are. In California, the biggest fire season on record before this year was 2018, with almost 800,000 hectares burned. Only halfway through the peak wildfire season, this year is already at almost 1.5 million hectares. Oregon is similarly affected, with mass evacuations and apocalyptic air quality in many cities.

Climate change is not the only reason for the fires. Years of inadequate forest management have raised the risk of blazes. However, experts agree that climate change has caused protracted droughts that have dried out vegetation, resulting in much more fuel available for fires. Thus the amount of improvement in forest management necessary to reduce fire risk is much greater than it would have been if humans had not been warming up the planet.

This year is the worst on record for wildfires, but if current trends continue, there will likely be worse years to come.

Although the west coast might gain a brief respite due to the sheer amount of fuel burned this year, plants are to grow back and climate change is to dry out more area. Mass evacuations, once extremely rare, will likely become routine. Cities from Seattle to San Diego might be blanketed with stinging, toxic smoke for weeks or even months out of every year.

Sunshine and a mild climate used to be the reasons everyone wanted to move to California. In the new normal, many might prefer to stay away or leave.

That could hammer the US economy. The three Pacific coast states together produce about one-fifth of the nation’s GDP — most of it in the major metropolitan areas. If the technology and entertainment industries must relocate to areas not choked by smoke, then the disruption to the nation’s economic geography will be severe.

Swathes of fertile farmland and wine country could become uninhabitable. Huge tracts of property could lose value, destroying many fortunes.

It is important to realize that this is not the climate risk people expected. The most commonly cited effects of global warming are hotter weather and sea level rise. These were expected to advance in stately fashion over the course of decades. To some, this seemed to give us breathing room — time to plan, mitigate warming and learn how to adapt.

Others, although they would probably be loath to admit it, used the supposed long horizon of climate change as a reason not to worry, thinking that they would be dead before the real problems arrived.

Others dismissed the threat entirely. Respected climate economists Olivier Deschenes and Michael Greenstone in 2007 wrote a paper that assumed that the harm from climate change could be calculated by observing how mortality rates tend to vary with heat. This is an absurd assumption, as it neglects economic disruptions and new dangers that do not currently exist. Relying on this faulty idea and assuming people would be able to mitigate the harms they did include in their model, the economists claimed that climate change was not a big threat.

It should now be clear that climate change poses harms that go far beyond simple heat, or even rising sea levels.

The wildfires illustrate how the planet is a delicate web of weather, ecology, economics and infrastructure; any disruption to that web is likely to have large unforeseen reverberations. What really gets you are, in the immortal words of former US secretary of defense Donald Rumsfeld, the “unknown unknowns.”

At least one economist did understand this principle. Martin Weitzman, a former professor of economics at Harvard University who died last year, recognized that the true cost of climate change lay not in the likely outcomes, but in the tails of the distribution. This means that most of the economic cost-benefit analyses that people use to urge moderation on climate policy are utterly unreliable.

Instead of being moderate in our climate strategy, the US and other nations need to be bold. There is no more time to waste; terrible things are happening because of climate change and only decisive action can prevent even more terrible surprises.

This means that the US must reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by rapidly adopting green energy sources, switching to electric vehicles, and decarbonizing buildings and factories.

However, as the vast majority of emissions are produced outside the US, we also need to help and push other nations to decarbonize at the same time — by disseminating green technologies cheaply, by subsidizing green industrialization in developing nations such as India, and by taxing carbon-intensive products from countries such as China.

The alternative to that bold program is simply to sit, endure the searing smoke and wait for the next horrible surprise. It is not a good alternative.

Noah Smith is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He was an assistant professor of finance at Stony Brook University and he blogs at Noahpinion.