Misguided government policy is a bigger problem than corruption; who knows what the repercussions of a mistaken vaccine policy could be. If a successful COVID-19 vaccine is developed, the 177 countries that have signed up to the Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX) platform will receive inoculations.
If Taiwan does not receive the doses it needs, how will Taiwanese react?
Even if Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) is pushing for a domestically produced vaccine, how many would be willing to take one without international certification for safety and efficacy?
In an article published in the Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister paper) on Jan. 25, 2010, Huang Yi-ting (黃奕廷), a professor who has worked in public health in the US and participated in bringing new pharmaceuticals to the market, raised suspicions surrounding the death of 30 individuals injected with Adimmune Corp’s H1N1 flu vaccine — deaths officials insisted were unrelated to the vaccine.
Then-president Ma Ying-jeou and then-minister of health and welfare Yaung Chih-liang (楊志良) threw their support behind Adimmune, a company that is part of the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) investment portfolio, and there was no investigation into the causes of the deaths by an independent data and safety monitor board (DSMB).
Andrew Pollard, a professor at the University of Oxford, is overseeing a vaccine development in conjunction with Swiss manufacturer AstraZeneca.
The project tested 23 vaccine variations in second-stage trials and selected a candidate that was then put through third-stage trials on 30,000 individuals in the UK, South Africa, Brazil and the US.
The US government has plowed US$1.2 billion into the development of this vaccine and the UK government ￡65.5 million (US$83.2 million).
On Sept. 6, a British participant in the trial developed transverse myelitis. The trials were immediately suspended and a DSMB notified.
On Sept. 12, the DSMB investigation was completed and a report presented to the British government, which then approved the resumption of the trials.
There have been human trials of 32 vaccine candidates across 34 countries, entailing the inoculation of 280,000 individuals. A single case of a serious adverse reaction is considered to be perfectly expected and acceptable.
The US government has subsidized the joint development of a COVID-19 vaccine by the US pharmaceutical manufacturer Pfizer and the German company BioNTech to the tune of US$1.9 billion, for which it wants a delivery of 100 million doses. Germany and the EU have also allocated 750 million euros (US$879 million) for vaccine development, including third-stage human trials.
Neither France, Japan nor South Korea have candidates ready for third-stage trials, but on Sept. 8, the Japanese Diet passed a budget of ￥671.4 billion (US$63.9 million) to purchase vaccines from the US and EU, and on Wednesday last week South Korea promised that 60 percent of its population — 30 million people — would receive a safe and effective vaccine, 10 million from COVAX, and 20 million from the US and the EU.
Stage-three human trials should be conducted in an area where the novel coronavirus is spreading, and include at least 30,000 people to prove that the vaccine is both safe and effective.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) are intelligent enough to make the only real choice available: to inform Taiwanese just how much the nation needs to spend to procure the required doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
Hsieh Yen-yau is a retired professor of internal medicine at National Taiwan University College of Medicine.
Translated by Paul Cooper
For the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), China’s “century of humiliation” is the gift that keeps on giving. Beijing returns again and again to the theme of Western imperialism, oppression and exploitation to keep stoking the embers of grievance and resentment against the West, and especially the US. However, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) that in 1949 announced it had “stood up” soon made clear what that would mean for Chinese and the world — and it was not an agenda that would engender pride among ordinary Chinese, or peace of mind in the international community. At home, Mao Zedong (毛澤東) launched
The restructuring of supply chains, particularly in the semiconductor industry, was an essential part of discussions last week between Taiwan and a US delegation led by US Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Keith Krach. It took precedent over the highly anticipated subject of bilateral trade partnerships, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) founder Morris Chang’s (張忠謀) appearance on Friday at a dinner hosted by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for Krach was a subtle indicator of this. Chang was in photographs posted by Tsai on Facebook after the dinner, but no details about their discussions were disclosed. With
To say that this year has been eventful for China and the rest of the world would be something of an understatement. First, the US-China trade dispute, already simmering for two years, reached a boiling point as Washington tightened the noose around China’s economy. Second, China unleashed the COVID-19 pandemic on the world, wreaking havoc on an unimaginable scale and turning the People’s Republic of China into a common target of international scorn. Faced with a mounting crisis at home, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) rashly decided to ratchet up military tensions with neighboring countries in a misguided attempt to divert the
Astride an ascended economy and military, with global influence nearing biblical proportions, Xi Jinping (習近平) — general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), chairman of the Central Military Commission and president of the People’s Republic of China — is faithfully heralded, in deeds and imagery, as a benevolent lord, determined to “build a community of common destiny for all mankind.” Rather than leading humanity to this Shangri-La through inspirational virtue a la Mahatma Gandhi or Abraham Lincoln, the CCP prefers a micromanagement doctrine of socialism with Chinese characteristics as the guiding light. A doctrine of Marxist orthodoxy transplanted under a canvas