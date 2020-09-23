Disasters put food security at risk

By Young Chea-yuan 楊之遠





This year a strong northerly subtropical high-pressure front in the Pacific Ocean caused opposing hot and cold air currents to accumulate in the middle and lower reaches of China’s Yangzte River, which caused this year’s plum rain season to linger longer than usual.

The plum rain season in that region began on June 9 and ended on July 31, lasting 52 days — 23 days longer than normal. Average rainfall was 75.9mm, 168 percent higher than normal and a level not experienced since 1961.

The Yangzte River basin is China’s main agricultural area, producing everything from rice, cotton, rapeseed and tea to silk, pork and freshwater aquatic products. It has been estimated that flooding this year has destroyed 6 million hectares of crops, equal to about 12 million tonnes of grain.

As the high-pressure front moved east from Aug. 26 to Sept. 8, it spawned three typhoons — Bavi, Maysak and Haishen — that rapidly increased in size and caused extensive damage.

The typhoons wreaked even greater havoc on corn, soy bean, rice and other food crops in northeastern China.

As 60 percent of China’s fall harvest is planted in the country’s north, its grain supply faces serious pressure after the concentrated assault of three typhoons.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also severely affected harvests.

Chinese have become concerned that they might face shortages, which has led to price increases of the three staple grains in China: rice, wheat and corn, with corn prices particularly high.

China maintains relatively large grain reserves. The US Department of Agriculture estimates that its reserves for this and next year are 191 million tonnes of corn, 165 million tonnes of wheat and 113.6 million tonnes of rice. This totals 469.6 million tonnes of grain reserves, more than half of the 860 million tonne global grain supply.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, China’s grain reserves, in particular corn, have remained stable.

According to a Chinese Customs Administration important import commodities report released on Sept. 7, from January to last month China imported 6.577 million tonnes of meat, an increase of 73.4 percent from 3.794 million tonnes a year earlier.

During the period, China also imported 8.743 million tonnes of grain, an increase of 21.8 percent from last year’s 7.1783 million tonnes, including seeds and root tubers or stem tubers for cereals, beans, oilseed and other grain crops used for processing and non-cultivation purposes.

China also imported 64.739 million tonnes of soy beans in the first eight months, a 15 percent increase on last year’s 56.314 million tonnes.

The statistics show that China has a high degree of self-sufficiency in rice, corn and wheat, and large reserves — the domestic supply has kept up with demand.

However, as China’s economy has developed and the standard of living has increased, meat consumption has been climbing steadily. This requires a lot more animal feed and soy beans, for which China must rely on imports. This has created a breach in its food security.

Many parts of the globe are experiencing a locust and fall armyworm disaster. The global spread of these crop-destroying pests has been occurring in concert with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization has warned that locust swarms have had a serious impact on global food production. Due to favorable grain harvests in the past three years, end-of-year reserves are relatively high, so prices are yet to reflect the significant damage the locusts have inflicted.

However, Chicago Board of Trade corn and wheat futures have been slowly rising since the middle of last month.

If the COVID-19 pandemic continues and the locust invasion spreads, taken together with the reduced fall grain harvest, China would need to drastically increase food imports.

This would result in food price fluctuations on the global market, which would affect Taiwan.

Government departments responsible for agricultural policy must monitor global food production, supply and prices, and ensure that the nation has contingencies to guarantee food security.

Young Chea-yuan is a professor at Chinese Culture University’s department of natural resources.

Translated by Edward Jones