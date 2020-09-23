EDITORIAL: Government and the pitbull question

The debate over whether Taiwan should ban pitbulls was ignited again when one killed a poodle at the Taipei Expo Park on Sept. 13. It was the third incident this month, after a similar attack at a night market in Kaohsiung, and two pitbulls attacked three men in Taichung.

The breed polarizes opinions around the world and is banned or restricted in many countries. People either brand them as vicious, violent attack dogs that are inherently dangerous and a danger to society, or they say they are misunderstood, only exhibiting aggression if improperly trained, abused, neglected or subjected to other forms of irresponsible ownership.

The Taipei Animal Protection Office in 2015 listed pitbulls as one of six aggressive breeds — as Article 20 of the Animal Protection Act (動物保護法) instructs — which means that they can only be taken to public areas by an adult owner, and must be properly leashed and muzzled.

In most cases when trouble arises, it is clearly the owners who did not follow the regulations.

Failure to leash, which should be basic etiquette when they are in densely populated areas, is an indication that the owner does not know how to handle or train a pitbull properly. It shows poor ownership, not that the breed is inherently violent. Good ownership is much more than feeding and caring for an animal. The dog needs to be taught to behave properly and not be a danger.

A lack of awareness that dogs need to be properly socialized and trained is not limited to pitbulls. The issue still seems to be lost on many in Taiwan. Dogs are often abandoned or returned to shelters or pet stores because people have no idea how to handle them. There seems to be few criteria, restrictions or required courses to raise them, which is not easy.

Part of the problem is people who choose a dog for its breed instead of considering whether they have a suitable environment to raise one. For example, a large pitbull that lives in a cramped apartment and rarely gets out is likely to develop behavioral issues.

The owner of the pitbull in the Taipei incident said in a statement that it had never attacked another dog before.

However, that is not a good defense, as there are rules in place for a reason.

Although owners who do not leash and muzzle their pitbulls face fines of NT$30,000 to NT$150,000, this owner was fined the minimum.

Last year, news reports showed that the average fine since the act was promulgated was just above the minimum, which simply is not heavy enough to be a deterrent.

The government should clamp down on negligent owners by increasing the penalties. It should bolster the requirements for owning a pitbull — such as implementing an aggressive breed ownership exam. Then people would think twice before getting a pitbull, or go into it fully understanding the risks and responsibilities.

Such measures would decrease the number of people who want such animals, while ensuring that the dogs are happy and properly cared for.

If that does not work, then the government should consider banning pitbulls, which would be a tacit admission that people here are simply not fit to care for them.